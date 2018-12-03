Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Expected To Deliver Growth Opportunities Expected To Grow At A Impressive Cagr Of 63.51% During 2023

Blockchain in Healthcare Market- Industry outlook Analysis:

Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market was worth USD 56.34 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4706.69 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.51% during the forecast period. To promote quality care and control the increasing healthcare expenses, exchange of health information is vital. Nonetheless, the amount of data shared among physicians, hospitals, institutions, and other providers stay minimal as presently, even the world’s most progressive healthcare systems are profoundly divided. The absence of interoperability and constrained linkage between healthcare storage systems, makes it hard to retrieve, transmit, analyze and clean information, hence the vast majority of the information is contained in silos. Additionally, there are various concerns in regards to security and protection concerns relating to capacity and trade of information as medicinal services associations have been subjected to developing number of information breaches and malicious attacks.

Top Competitive Key Players:

Humana, DokChain,

MultiPlan Inc,

Healthcare Blockchain Consortiums,

Optum, MediLedger

Quest Diagnostics.

Market Segmentation:

The Blockchain in Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of application and end user.

1. Based on application the market is segmented into clinical trials, electronic health records, precision medicine, drug traceability, genomics research and others.

2. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into health care research institutes, hospitals and pharmaceuticals companies. Nonetheless, move to Blockchain based arrangements will require major investments and endeavors incorporating seamless integration with the present framework, and Blockchain suppliers may encounter obstruction from human services players for changing from heritage frameworks and procedures to Blockchain.

Regional Area Covers are:

1. Europe: Italy, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe

2. Rest of the World: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates

3. Asia-Pacific-: India, South Korea, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific

4. North America: Mexico, U.S, Canada,

Some Of Major Points Covered In TOC:

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America [Canada and Mexico, United States]

4.2. Europe [Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe]

4.3. Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific]

4.4. South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America]

4.5. Middle East and Africa [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Chapter 5. Blockchain in Healthcare Market, By Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Revenue and Market Share By Application (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Revenue and Revenue Share By Application (2014-2018)

5.3. Clinical Trials

5.3.1. Global Clinical Trials Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Drug Traceability

5.4.1. Global Drug Traceability Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Electronic Health Records

5.5.1. Global Electronic Health Records Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter 6 6. Blockchain in Healthcare Market, By End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Revenue and Market Share By End User (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Revenue and Revenue Share By End User (2014-2018)

6.3. Health Care Research Institutes

6.3.1. Global Health Care Research Institutes Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Pharmaceuticals Companies

6.4.1. Global Pharmaceuticals Companies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.5. Hospitals

6.5.1. Global Hospitals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter 7. Blockchain in Healthcare Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

Reason To Buy Our Report:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the rapid microbiology testing market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

