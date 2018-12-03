Global Hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high bandwidth memory (HBM) Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high bandwidth memory (HBM) are both RAM interfaces designed and architecture by AMD and Hynix, and Silicon Vias. Both the RAM interfaces work for stacked DRAM memory. High bandwidth memory is used in combination with a graphics processing unit.

Both the interface for RAM work on similar lines, however, high bandwidth memory has a slightly different architecture as compared to HMC. HBM uses a graphical processing unit included in the same package as that of the RAM, which makes HBM more advantageous over HMC to provide a tightly-coupled high-speed processing unit. Hybrid memory cube devices tend to use a separate processor like a chain, to multiply the memory capacity of the device.

One of the major factors that contribute towards the growth of hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory devices is the application of these in data centers, smartphones, and high-end computation devices. The architectural design of both the devices is similar in addition to the graphical processing unit in HBM.

Segmentation

The global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market are segmented into memory type, product type, application, and region. On the basis of memory type, the segment is further classified into hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). On the basis of product type the segment is further classified into central processing unit (CPU), field programmable gate array (FPGA), graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuit and accelerated processing unit. The hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory devices are applied in many areas like high-performance computing (HPC), networking and telecommunication, consumer electronics, data centers and many others.

The global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion at CAGR 35% through the forecast period 2023

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc.(U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Xilinx, Inc.(US.), Fujitsu Ltd.(Japan), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Open-Silicon (U.S.) and many others.

Some of the key innovators in the area of hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market are Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Arira (U.S.), Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. (U.S.), Cray Inc.(U.S.), Rambus Inc. (U.S.), Arm Holdings (U.K), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Taiwan) and many others.

Regional Analysis:

The major factor contributing towards the growth of the market in North America is the high number of data centers and their various respective applications. There is also a strong demand for high-performance computing wherein; the hybrid memory cube is expected to play a significant role. The U.S. holds a large concentration of companies and vendors dealing in hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory.

On the other hand, the market in Europe is also expected to boom after the mid of forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period

