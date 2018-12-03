Global Tyre Market to 2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Forecast And Analysis Research Report

Global Tyre Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A tyre is a thick part of rubber that is fitted onto the wheels of vehicles such as buses, cars, and bicycles, to form a soft contact with the road.

The factors that propel the growth of the Tyre Market include robust development in the automobile industry, rising population, improving standard of living, growing disposable incomes, and surge in the introduction of new vehicles. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including low demand for tires across Middle-East and Africa, Europe. Tyre Market may be explored by product type, applications, and geography. Tyre Market may be explored by product type as Bias Tyre, and Radial Tyre.

Tyre Market could be explored based on application as Bicycles, Cars, Buses, Trucks, Aircraft, Heavy Equipment, Motorcycles and Others. The “Motorcycles” segment led the Tyre Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth could include high demand for Motorcycle tyre, expansion of the middle class in developing nations that is likely to contribute toward increased vehicle ownership, and heavy use as a low-expenditure substitute for motor vehicles.

Tyre Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Tyre Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth might include low labor cost, favorable government policies and ample rubber production.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Tyre Market comprise TOYO, SUMIMOTO, Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental AG, Triangle Group, Pirelli, KUMHO, Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

