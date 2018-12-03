Godrej Garden City- Offering You Homes For Small & Large Families

If you just love to be in peaceful surroundings then Godrej Garden City by Godrej in Ahmedabad is meant for you. This community is located in Ahmedabad, SG Highway Ahmedabad where you can choose 2 or 3 BHK lavish apartments. The whole township is so alluring from each and every corner that you cannot stop yourself from exploring the whole community. This township is designed by quintessential architects and engineers who have years of experience. The apartment size in Garden City ranges from 1064 to 2253 sq ft. which has Vitrified tiles in the master bedroom and non-slippery modern tiles in washroom.

Each and every minor thing used in the Garden City Apartments are branded, durable and of high-quality. Living, dining and bedroom have Vitrified tiles and Balcony have ceramic tiles flooring which is quite wide where you can wash and dry your clothes. There is direct access of sunlight through wide fixed windows which you can enjoy in winter season. The external walls of this building is painted with weather-resistant paint which doesn’t allow water to move in. Each tower has two elevators for passengers and goods.

If you give a glance at Kitchen of these apartments, then you will find out that, there is modular kitchen with enough space to work freely. Godrej Green Glades It has Ceramic Tiles flooring, green marble slab which is scratch and stain resistant, stainless steel sink without drainboard and chimney for exhaust. Also, the rooms are spacious which has covered cabinets where you can keep your clothes, jewelry and other accessories. Plumbing and electrical point is given for water purifier washing machine, water heater, etc. The doors are created of Teak wood frame which gives attractive look.

Amenities at Garden City

• Landscape: Parks and Garden With Lush Greenery

• Indoor Games: Table Tennis, Cards Room

• Outdoor Games: Cricket Playground, Squash Court, Badminton Court, Basketball Court, Play area

• Infrastructure: Street Light, Pucca Road, Pathways, Earthquake Resistant

• Safety & Security: Firefighting Systems, CCTV Cameras, Gated Community

• Recreation: Multipurpose Hall, Clubhouse, Party Lawn, Senior Citizen Area, Banquet Hall, Senior Citizen Area

• Fitness: Swimming Pool, Gymnasium, Hogging Track, Cycling Track, Meditation Hall, Aerobics, Yoga and Aerobics room

• Network & Community: Intercom, Wi-Fi in complex

• Convenience: Lift, Parking, ATM, Maintenance Staff, 24 Hours Water and Electricity, Library, Business Center

Not only this, Cafeteria, Health Center, Drainage and Sewage Treatment, Amphitheater and super market also includes in Garden City’s amenities. The community also provides you convenience to reach entertainment places within few minutes through well-developed and smooth roads. The area enjoys presence of nearby Cinema Theatre, Shopping Mall, Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Leisure and Recreation such as Law Garden and Kankaria Lake. If you own a home in Godrej Garden City Ahmedabad then it will be a big advantage for you. These homes provide you everything which you need to live a luxury life. So, don’t be late to book your dream home as the opportunity will not knock your door again.

