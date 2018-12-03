High Pressure Pumps Market worth $2.76 Billion by 2021

According to the new market research report “High Pressure Pumps Market by Type (Dynamic and Positive Displacement), Pressure (30 Bar–100 Bar, 101–500 Bar, And Above 500 Bar), End-User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, and Manufacturing Industries) – Global Forecast to 2021”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The High Pressure Pumps Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.34 Billion in 2016 to USD 2.76 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2016 to 2021. The global market is set to witness significant growth, due to the focus on the water & wastewater treatment sector, the growth of the manufacturing sector in South Asian countries, and the growing green chemical industry in the U.S.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in High Pressure Pumps Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=28166177

The manufacturing industries segment is expected to hold the largest share of the high pressure pumps market, by end-user, during the forecast period

The manufacturing industries segment led the high pressure pumps market in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This segment is primarily driven by the growth of the automobile, food processing, and textile industries, and is expected to create new revenue pockets for the high pressure pumps market during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “High Pressure Pumps Market”

64 – Tables

50 – Figures

132 – Pages

View more detailed TOC @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-pressure-pumps-market-28166177.html

Scope of the report

This study estimates the global market for high pressure pumps, in terms of USD, till 2021. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, winning imperatives, and key issues. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the supply chain, a competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the high pressure pumps market.

Asia-Pacific: The leading market for high pressure pumps

In this report, the high pressure pumps market has been analyzed with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global high pressure pumps market during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of these devices in manufacturing industries such as steel and automotive, among others. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The region is the largest market for the construction sector. The growth of the manufacturing sector, especially in Southeast Asian countries, coupled with an increase in power generation capacity in India, is expected to drive the high pressure pumps market in the region.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=28166177

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the high pressure pumps market. These players include Andritz (Austria), GEA Group (Germany), Grundfos (Denmark), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), and The Weir Group Plc. (U.K.).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com