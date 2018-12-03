Low Power WAN (LPWAN) Market 2018 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies

Market Scenario

Low power wide area network refers to a type of network which allows long range communication at a low bit rate and is the prevailing technology choice for building IoT networks across the globe. This wireless technology can be integrated into the cars, manufacturing equipment, street lights, home appliances and wearable devices. Low power wide area network offers a very compelling mix of long range, low power consumption and secure data transmission.

Technology giants such as Semtech Corporation, LORIOT, NWave Technologies, SIGFOX, WAVIoT, Cisco Systems, Actility, AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Telefonica SA and Vodafone Group Plc. are a few major players in the global Low Power Wide Area Network Market. Increasing number IoT/M2M applications and rising need of long range connectivity between devices are major factors driving the growth of the global low power wide area network market. Furthermore, increasing demand for low cost and low power consumption of LPWAN technology is driving the growth in the market. Also, growing demand for LPWAN services from various end users is set to drive the growth of the low power wide area network market.

The services segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The services segment is further classified into professional services and managed services and the latter is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Managed services help the companies in developing strategies in order to manage the technology at a lower cost.

The Europe region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by North America, and Asia Pacific region. The growth in Europe market is attributed to the rising technological enhancements and proliferation of intelligent connected devices in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of low power consumption technologies is another major factor driving the growth of the low power wide area network market in the region.

The global low power wide area network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 72% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global low power wide area network market are Semtech Corporation (U.S.), LORIOT (Switzerland), NWave Technologies (London), SIGFOX (France), WAVIoT (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Actility (France), Weightless SIG (U.K), Senet, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ingenu (U.S.), Link Labs Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Telefonica SA (Spain) and Vodafone Group Plc. (U.K).

Segments

The global low power wide area network market is segmented by connectivity technology, service, network deployment, application and vertical. Based on the connectivity technology, the market is segmented into SIGFOX, LoRaWAN, Weightless and others. Based on the service, the market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Based on the network deployment, the market is segmented into public sector and private sector. Based on the application, the market is segmented into smart waste management, smart buildings, smart gas and water metering, smart streetlights, smart parking, livestock monitoring and others. Whereas, based on the vertical, the market is segmented into agriculture, smart logistics and transportation, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, consumer electronics and others.

Regional Analysis

The global low power wide area network market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of market in Europe is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of connected devices across various industry verticals.

