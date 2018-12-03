MBAF CEO Tony Argiz to be Honored at 2019 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Gala

MIAMI (DECEMBER 3, 2018) – Nationally recognized public accounting firm, MBAF,is pleased to announce that Tony Argiz, CEO and Chairman of MBAF, is being honored with the Hope Promise Dream Award at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s(JDRF) Hope Promise Dream Gala.

The 7th annual gala will be hosted by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on May 18, 2019, and co-chaired by Beth and Gregg Roth and Katerina and Olli Jokinen. The event will raise funds that support research, treatment and prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D). All guests will have the opportunity to participate in a fabulous silent and live auction along with a heartfelt Fund A Cure program – where 100 percent of the donations directly support diabetes research.

“I am incredibly humbled to be recognized by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, an organization that does so much for our community,” said Argiz. “Being a small part of JDRF’s mission to create awareness and develop research for type 1 diabetes is truly rewarding and I’m confident the organization and its partners will find a cure for this disease that touches millions of lives.”

A committed civic and community leader, Argiz has held leadership positions in several local organizations and has played a crucial role in their advancements and achievements. He served as chairman for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce from 2014 to 2015, a record year for the organization in terms of revenue and profit. He chaired the United Way of Miami-Dade from 2007 to 2009 and guided the organization during the difficult economic recession years. Additionally, Argiz has served as chairman of the Adrienne Arsht Center Foundation, Facts About Cuban Exiles and the Orange Bowl Committee, as well as on the board of the Beacon Council and the Perez Art Museum Miami.

JDRF is the leading global organization focused on T1D research with a goal to progressively remove the impact of T1D from people’s lives until they achieve a world without T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, policy influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure T1D.

For more information on JDRF Hope Promise Dream Gala visit www.hopepromisedream.com, and for more information on MBAF and Tony Argiz, visit www.mbafcpa.com.