New Trends of Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market with Industry Analysis by 2025

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2025 market shares for each company.

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market valued approximately USD 641 billion in 2016 is anticipated to reach up to USD 10.8 billion by 2025 grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for smart vehicle and increasing focus of vehicle manufacturers to enhance user experience. Moreover, automotive manufacturers are heavily investing in smart technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and LiDAR to create product differentiation.

The report for Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

The automotive manufacturers are making heavy investment into R&D to develop a technology that will improve the efficiency of the vehicle and reduce the environmental impact of the vehicle as well as they are focusing on investing in R&D to gain a competitive edge over peers.

The Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report provides a comprehensive scenario of the present market and market forecast up to 2023, Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market strategies, development strategies and growth opportunities. Starting a discussion on the current state of industry, the report further analyses the market dynamics affecting each category present in it. The market report includes upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumer’s analysis. In addition report analyses market size and forecast of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) by product, region and application and other research essentials like type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries client’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

§ Hardware



§ Software



§ Services

By Technology:

§ Deep Learning



§ Machine Learning



§ Natural Language Processing (NPL)



§ Market Vision

By Process:

§ Signal Recognition



§ Image Recognition



§ Data Mining

By Application:

§ Human-Machine Interface



§ Semi-Autonomous Driving



§ Autonomous Vehicle

By Regions:



§ North America



o U.S.



o Canada



§ Europe



o UK



o Germany



§ Asia Pacific



o China



o India



o Japan



§ Latin America



o Brazil



o Mexico



§ Rest of the World

Important Points From Table of Content Covered In Report:

Chapter One Introduction of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry



1.1 Brief Introduction of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI)



1.2 Development of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry



1.3 Status of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry

Chapter Two Manufacturing Technology of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI)



2.1 Development of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Manufacturing Technology



2.2 Analysis of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Manufacturing Technology



2.3 Trends of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Manufacturing Technology

Chapter Three Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers



3.1 Company A



3.1.1 Company Profile



3.1.2 Product Information



3.1.3 2015-2025Production Information



3.1.4 Contact Information



3.2 Company B



3.2.1 Company Profile



3.2.2 Product Information



3.2.3 2015-2025 Production Information



3.2.4 Contact Information



3.3 Company C



3.2.1 Company Profile



3.3.2 Product Information



3.3.3 2015-2025 Production Information



3.3.4 Contact Information



3.4 Company D



3.4.1 Company Profile



3.4.2 Product Information



3.4.3 2015-2025 Production Information



3.4.4 Contact Information

And More…

