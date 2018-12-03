Optical Lens Edger Market 2018 Growth, Segmented by Types, Applications and Manufacturers till 2025

03rd December 2018 – Global Optical Lens Edger Market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR due to the rising incidence of eye problems and rising geriatric population. Contemporarily, lens edger refers to edging the optical lens pertaining to the tracing data imported from the tracer unit. It comprises edger unit and electronic unit which can be equipped with OMA appliances for laboratory operations.

Edging is normally done to denote the entire lens finishing process. In reality, many steps come initially and after actual edging process. The process initiates with a lens-measuring device to determine lens power, optical center location and other optical features of the lens. The process also comprises finding these optical points, aligning the lens properly to resolve the need of prescription. Another process is to generate the needed power using a front and a back half. Overall, the optical lens edger industry is expected to rise at a higher CAGR during the assessment period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of optical lens edger industry includes growing concern for precision in ophthalmology. Also, the rising prevalence of eye diseases and associated problems are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Optical lens edger market is segmented into manual optical lens edger, automatic optical lens edger and semi-automatic optical lens edger, based on application. Optical lens edger market is segmented into raw materials and equipment based on component. Based on type, the market is segmented into eyeglass lens, camera lens and microscope lens.

Luneau Technology Group

Nidek

Essilor Instruments

Huvitz Co ltd

Topcon Corporation

MEI

Dia Optical

Fuji Gankyo Kikai

Supore

Visslo

Nanjing Laite Optical

Ningbo FLO Optical Co.,Ltd

Shanghai Yanke Instrument

Manual Optical Lens Edger

Automatic Optical Lens Edger

Semi-automatic Optical Lens Edger

Eyeglass Lens

Microscope Lens

Camera Lens

Others

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

