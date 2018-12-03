Patient Temperature Monitoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Research and Revenue by 2025

Nov, 2018[] Body temperature is a vital sign and it is important to measure it accurately. This report mainly studies Patient Temperature Monitoring market. In 2018, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. In 2017, the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Patient Temperature Monitoring market based on company, product type, application and key regions. This report studies the global market size of Patient Temperature Monitoring in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Patient Temperature Monitoring in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The key manufacturers in the Patient Temperature Monitoring include:

• 3M

• American Diagnostic Corporation

• Braun

• Cardinal Health

• Dragerwerk

• Hill-Rom Holdings

• Masimo

• Microlife

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Terumo

Market Size Split by Type:

• Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors

• Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

• Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices

• Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

• Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

Market Size Split by Application:

• Hospital and Surgical Centers

• Nursing Facilities

• Home care

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Other End Users

Market size split by Region:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

• To study and analyze the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

• To understand the structure of Patient Temperature Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• Focuses on the key global Patient Temperature Monitoring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the Patient Temperature Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To project the value and volume of Patient Temperature Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Patient Temperature Monitoring are as follows:

• History Year: 2013-2017

• Base Year: 2017

• Estimated Year: 2018

• Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Patient Temperature Monitoring market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

