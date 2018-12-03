Reign Dental to Host Blood Drive & Patient Appreciation Day in Milton, WA

“Reign Dental is proud to host a Blood Drive & Patient Appreciation Day event for the Milton Community”

Milton, WA – On Monday, December 3, 2018, the Reign Dental team is organizing a Blood Drive & Patient Appreciation Day event in association with Cascade Regional to give back to the Milton community. Participants will be offered a delicious holiday beverage treat by one of our esteemed co-hosts, Uptown Koffee, for merely donating blood! Contact us today to join in our mission to help save lives by giving just 15 minutes from your busy schedule!

Details of Blood Drive & Patient Appreciation Day Event:

Date & Time – Monday, December 3, 2018, at 11 AM PST

Venue – Reign Dental Office (Milton, WA),

2748 Milton Way,

Suite 202, Milton, Washington 98354.

Event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2151391888252196/

We look forward to seeing you there!

About Reign Dental

Reign Dental is a prominent dental office in both Shoreline and Milton, WA. It is owned by Dr. Michael Caparas and strives to provide high-quality and affordable dental care to the people of the greater Seattle area. Their dental team comprises of highly skilled and experienced dentists and hygienists. Reign Dental strives to deliver healthy and beautiful smiles to their patients, to boost their overall quality of life.