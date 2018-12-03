Saregama joined hands with IESECCI to encourage people with disabilities on World Disability Day

~Saregama felicitates 15 brave hearts of the country with Carvaan~

December 3, 2018: Saregama associates with Indian Ex-Defense Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IESECCI) to encourage and support people with disabilities on World Disability Day. The Mayor of Mumbai, Mr Vishwanath Mahadeshwar felicitated 15 brave hearts who were once a part of Indian Army and are disabled now. They were gratified with Saregama Cavaan – a digital music player with 5000 pre-loaded songs.

Saluting the officers, Mr. Vikram Mehra, MD, Saregama India said, “We salute our true heroes who make uncountable sacrifices for us. With Carvaan, we are sharing with our soldiers token of love, respect and appreciation for their bravery and selfless contributions for our nation.”

Adding to that, Commander Anshuman Oza (Retd.), Director and Co-founder of IESECCI said,”Every year on World Disability Day, we hold a rally to support the physically disabled people. This year, we are are extremely proud that Mr Vishwanath joined us to support the Indian Ex-Army officers. We’re also thankful to Saregama India for joining hands with us and helping us felicitating these Jawaans.”

The disabled military personnel encouraged and enabled other disabled people to strive to rise above their disability. IESECCI directly or indirectly aids and rehabilitate ex-servicemen, widows or dependents of martyred servicemen as well as nation building efforts of the government.

Saregama believes that military heroes are unsung during a lot of times and to change that, they gifted Carvaan to fifteen ex-army officers who have made uncountable sacrifices for our country.