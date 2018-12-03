Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd Gas Supplies Tools and its types of Gas Products in Korea

SeYoung Metal Co., Ltd. grew in 1999 as a trading company specialized in exporting kitchenware. Since then, we have expanded our business into the field of PVC hose manufacturing and now export products to more than 40 countries’ around the world.

We are also increasing our reputation by exporting our products to overseas markets. Seyoung Metal has grown to become a world-class company by employing professional personnel with the value that nothing is more important than human resources.

Gas Supplies Tools

Hose Fuse Cock 1

• Flow :1.2kL/hr~3.6kL/hr

• Flow Range :1.08~3.96㎡/hr

• Inlet: PT1/2(M)

• Outlet: Ø9.5

• Hose Fuse Cock 2

• Flow :1.2kL/hr

• Flow Range :1.08~1.32㎡/hr

• Inlet: PT1/2(M)

• Outlet: Ø9.5

Ball Valve 1

Description

• Thread Acid Treatment Surface with Drawn Steel Handle

• 1/4″x8mm, 3/8″x10mm

• Ball Valve 2

• Description

• Material – Plastic (Abs) Butterfly Handle

• Water, Gas, Oil

• 1/4″, 3/8″, 1/2″ Female x Swivel Nozzle Gas hose supplier Korea

• 1.5mpa

• 120℃~20 ℃

Auto Gas Valve Timer1

Description

• Size: 118x74x58(mm)

• User friendly LCD

• Free time set up

• High efficiency energy type

Auto Gas Valve Timer2

Description

• Size: 111x75x59(mm)

• User friendly LCD

• Free time set up

• High efficiency energy type

FLEXIBLE METAL HOSE

Flexible metal hoses can be used extensively, such as water, steam, hot oil and gas. Flexible metal hoses can be reinforced with double steel knitting to enhance pressure and environmental durability. It is also possible to reinforce wire thickness or spring to extend product life even in harsh environmental Air hose manufacturer korea conditions.

• Suitable for harsh environments

• Excellent chemical resistance

Overview

• Material: SUS 316, 304

• Color: Metal

• Reinforcement: Braided with wire

• Temperature Range:-160°C to 800°C

Our producing mind is to make the best quality as our life, and business mind is to show the best credit to all our customers.