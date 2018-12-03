Silicon Wafers Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2018

Market Highlights

Silicon wafer provides the data processing capabilities and are majorly used in integrated circuits. The silicon wafers market is segmented into 150mm, 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm on the basis of size of the silicon wafers. Presently, 300mm diameter wafers are widely used by the semiconductor industry. It is also expected that over the next couple of years, the market will show some progress towards the 450mm diameter wafers. But major manufacturers present in the market are restraining to invest in the new technology. The main reason behind it is high manufacturing costs of semiconductor processing tools. In spite of the above challenges, major companies in the market are still working on 450mm wafers. Due to high cost of manufacturing process of the 450mm will restrict the small companies to implement this technology. In 2015, the 300mm silicon wafers segment is dominating the market and accounting for about 60-65% of the market revenue due to high demand in the solar industry.

Moreover, the growing demand for the solar energy will contribute to the growth of the solar panel and solar cells which in turn will boost up the silicon wafer market as the silicon wafers are widely used in the manufacturing of the solar cells.

Countries such as China, U.S and Japan are some of the major leading countries in this market. China is said to have the one of the largest market for the electronics. Semiconductor makers of the china are still behind the international rivals. To support the market, china government is making the effort to promote its domestic technology market by funding to support the industry players. There are also some companies such as Lenovo and Huawei technologies are the largest manufacturer and supplier of the technology.

Silicon Wafers Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.5% and estimated to reach at market size of US ~$503 million by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of Silicon wafers are- Elkem AS (Norway), Addison Engineering (CA), Renewable Energy Corporation (Norway), Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd. (Japan) , Siltronic AG (Germany), MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.(California), LG Siltron Inc.( South Korea), Advance Semiconductor Inc.(U.S.), and SUMCO Corp.(Japan) among others

Segments:

The Silicon wafers market has been segmented on the basis of-

By Size – 150 mm, 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm.

– 150 mm, 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm. By Type – N-Type and P-Type.

– N-Type and P-Type. By Application – Solar cells, Integrated Circuits, Photoelectric Cells, and Others.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The Global Silicon Wafers market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in upcoming years. EMEA is the leading region among North America, and Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth during forecast period. Increasing demand of advanced technological gadgets such as computers, laptops, and smartphones is the major growth drivers for silicon wafers market in Asia-Pacific region. European region will show the steady growth in the silicon wafers market as the automotive, electronic market which make use of the silicon wafers are already established in the region.

Intended Audience

Silicon wafers developers

Integrated chip developers

Government Agencies

Research Institutes & Universities

