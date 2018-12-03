Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market Growth Rate And Product Revenue Report By 2025

3rd December 2018– Global styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications and geography. Styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resin is a copolymer comprising acrylonitrile and styrene. Some features include good chemical resistance, high clarity, high rigidity, good dimensional stability, good flow, good processability and high heat resistance among others. Styrene acrylonitrile resin is identical in use to polystyrene. These resins are yellowish in color and lose the transparency post injection molding. Styrene acrylonitrile resin based materials ensure high performance, versatility of design, simplicity of production and economy. They also possess superior hygiene and safety benefits. However, styrene acrylonitrile resins have higher water retention than polystyrene, higher processing temperature, low impact strength and are flammable with smoke induction.

Styrene acrylonitrile resins are extensively used in medical applications such as autoclavable devices, dental and medical light diffusers. Further important applications include lamps, calculators, printers, writing and drawing equipment, cylindrical impellers for air-conditioners and scales among others. The consumption of styrene acrylonitrile resins had seen a major setback during the recession. However, the world consumption of styrene acrylonitrile resins is expected to grow in the coming years especially in emerging markets such as China.The demand for styrene acrylonitrile resins will be driven by applications in appliances, consumer goods, cosmetics and medical tools. The growth of styrene acrylonitrile resin industry is expected to be strong in Asia Pacific. The increasing GDP growth rates and urbanization fuel the demand for styrene acrylonitrile resins for different end-use applications. China is the largest consumer of styrene acrylonitrile in the region.

Production and demand in the country is expected to continue to grow due to huge demand for consumer goods. However, the consumption of styrene acrylonitrile resin will be slow in Japan due to sluggish demand from the electronics and house ware industries.On the basis of product type, the styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins market is segmented into preliminary working SAN resins, secondary processing SAN resins and so on.On the basis of application, the styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins market is segmented into electrical & electronic appliances, packaging, consumer goods, automotive, building & construction, medical, graft polyols, house wares, electronic lenses, tractor components, air conditioner impellers, radios, CD-players, meter covers, automotive trim, marine instruments, cups, toothbrush, dust covers, industrial battery cases, dials switches, swimming pool components, personel care products and so on.

The segment “personel care products” is further classified as cosmetics, compact cases, lipstick tubes, nozzles and bottle caps rely on styrene acrylonitrile resins for high quality packaging. On the basis of geography, the styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East & Africa.The U.S. and the Western Europe will experience slow to moderate growth due to market saturation. The styrene acrylonitrile resins market in the U.S. is driven by end-users in the region including appliance and transportation industries.

The major countries in Europe that consume styrene acrylonitrile resins include Germany, Italy and France.The appliance industry is the major consumer of styrene acrylonitrile resins in the European region. The key players in styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market are INOES Styrolution Group GmbH, TRINSEO, LG Chem, SABIC, Chi Mei Corporation, Asahi Kasei, Techno Polymer Co. Ltd., Toyo Engineering Corporation, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical, China National Petroleum, Styrolution, Sabic Innovative Plastics, Toray Industries, Tianjin Dagu Chemicals and PetroChina.

