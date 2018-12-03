The Islamic kids Toy Store Brings You The Best in Affordable Price

Those who are looking for the Islamic kids toy store can check out for Zayoshe.com which is one store that offers a single platform to find all types of Islamic clothes for women and kids toys. You can go through the best collection of Islamic kids toys from this store that come in the best quality and price. The Islamic mobile cot is one toy that is suitable for kids from 0 to 6 years. This toy is an Arab alphabet cot mobile that can be attached to the baby cot and comes with a musical box that plays Islamic lullabies and Quran to soothe your baby to sleep. This can be easily attached to the cot side which comes with soft detachable cubes that rattle and squeak to keep the baby engaged. You can find the list of lullabies included in the soft toy and this is safe and machine washable to use. Similarly, you can check out for the Islamic baby toy My Salah Mat which is designed to educate children on how to perform the Muslim prayer in a fun and easy manner. The Salah Mat comes with pre-loaded keys which on touching reveal sound like the prayer times, recite surahs, how to do wudu, say duas and much more for the children to learn. This Salah Mat is available in 7 different languages which comes with 36 touch sensitive keys and water proof and fire resistant making it safe for the children to use.

The online store also brings many more toys like the Jenna The Quran Teacher that teaches children about Islamic culture and traditions and also the My Dua Pillow which is really loved by the kids as a night time buddy. This pillow is beautifully embroidered with buttons which on pressing brings you the Ayatul Kursi, lullaby nasheed, waking up and sleeping duas and also the three Quls. All these toys are sure to enrich children about the Islamic culture and practices right from their childhood. Moreover, the store brings them in the best quality and price for one to order from anywhere across the globe for a home delivery. Every product comes with clear images and product description for you to know about the product in detail before placing an order online from the store. There is also a return policy in case you are not happy with the delivered product from the store.

