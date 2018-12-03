Truefitt & Hill – World’s oldest luxe barbershop from London comes to Koregaon Park, Pune

Truefitt & Hill – World’s oldest luxe barbershop from London comes to Koregaon Park

• First outlet in Pune

• Total 19 outlets in India

Pune: 29th November, 2018: Having groomed the Monarchs of Great Britain for 200 years through nine consecutive reigns, Truefitt & Hill (T&H) continues the legacy by bringing their sophistication to the most prestigious address in Pune, Koregaon Park. The uber millennial of KP can now dedicate a day to themselves for all their grooming needs as T&H brings their world renowned grooming services along with its first spa service in the city of Pune.

Brought to India by the Lloyds Luxuries Ltd., which has acquired the Master Franchise License for not just India but also Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar and Vietnam, the venture looks promising.

Started by Krishna Gupta & Istayak Ansari in 2013, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd aims at creating an atmosphere of total relaxation and ultimate comfort for their male guests. Through this, they wish to encourage grooming for men greatness. “Our aim is that the customer should ultimately feel revitalized and renewed when it’s time to leave. We don’t just offer a service; we offer an experience. Grooming yourself is a daily necessity, we provide you with the most luxurious atmosphere and highly skilled barbers and staff to turn that into a luxurious experience. The highlight of our Pune store is Spa services which we have recently introduced at some of our stores and will add in more of our future stores”, says Krishna Gupta.

The store at Koregaon Park is spread over 2000 sq. ft., with Retail Section, a Royal suite, Barbering section, Pedicure suite, Foot Spa suite and two Massage rooms. Offering a quintessential feel with its classy interiors in mahogany wood adding chic blue wallpaper creating a contrast, makes for a complete relaxing environment.

Truefitt & Hill worldwide is in 12 countries including India and present in cities: London, Canberra, Baku, Toronto, Beijing, Shanghai, Salmiya, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Chicago, Washington and Indian Cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Istayak Ansari said “We currently have 19 operating stores across India in 11 Cities. We have 7 Truefitt & Hill stores in Mumbai, 3 in Bengaluru and one each in New Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Chennai & now in Pune. We are also opening our first International store in Dhaka, Bangladesh in affluent neighbourhood of Gulshan Avenue.”

About Truefitt & Hill

The prestigious history of Truefitt & Hill began in 1805 during the reign of H.M. King George III. Since then, the clientele has included members of the male like of the Royal Family, as well as members of visiting Royal households. Their barbers hold Royal Warrant to H.R.H., The Duke of Edinburgh. It has provided discerning gentleman with the finest grooming products and services. The elite clientele also include the Business leaders, Members of Parliament, Ambassadors and Diplomats and visiting Dignitaries. Oscar Wilde, Charles Dickens, Lord Byron, Frank Sinatra, Winston Churchill, Alfred Hitchcock and Laurence Olivier are few of their renowned clients. Apart from London T&H, they now have the luxe barber shop in Chicago, Toronto, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Baku, Canberra, Beijing, Seoul.

Superior and distinct services offered by Truefitt and Hill are The Royal Shave and Haircut, Classic Shave and Haircut, other hair treatments, Royal manicure & pedicure, head massage, facials, etc. and offer complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi, refreshments with every visit.

They also have an exclusive VIP Room called Royal Suite for that special engagement, business meeting, or simply just to relax and unwind!

Truefitt & Hill Koregaon Park

Address: 5, Galaxy Garden, North Main Road, Koregaon Park (Next to Starbucks), Pune

For more information, please contact:

Usha Karnani, Inspirations on 9823140200

Pic Captions :

Truefitt & Hill – World’s oldest luxe barbershop from London, brought to Pune by Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. was launched at Koregaon Park, on 29th November 2018. Seen in the pic – Krishna Gupta – Director, Sanyogita Raman – General Manager & Istayak Ansari – Director Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.,