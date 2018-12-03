When the dazzling DIVA’s won hearts & crowns at the

‘Mrs Maharashtra – Empress of Maharashtra 2018’

Season 3 Grand Finale

• Hosted on 25th Nov 2018 at HYATT Pune, this glittering pageant had the audience enthralled with its galaxy of Bollywood Stars and famous Personalities

It was truly a night of glitz and glamour as the who’s who of Pune witnessed the dazzling Vinay Aranha presents Mrs Maharashtra – Empress of Maharashtra 2018 – Season 3, powered by HYATT Pune, amidst music, dance and applause as 40 contestants from across the State vied for the prestigious titles in its glittering 3rd Season.

Yukta Mookhey, Shibani Kashyap, Ritu Shivpuri, Asees Kaur were the judges for the evening, besides Vinay Aranha, Ashok Dhamankar, Sumit Kumar & Karl Mascarenhas.

Popular TV actor, Aman Yatan Verma wowed the audience as he anchored the evening with style and panache. Shibani Kashyap enthralled the audience singing her nationally famous melodious numbers.

The pageant owned by the dynamic duo, Anjana & Karl Mascarenhas of DIVA Pageants, sure gave the distinguished Judges a tough time in choosing the 6 best amongst the 20 semi-finalists, from the two categories – Silver (age 20 to 33) and Gold (34 and above).

The Finalists showcased their impeccable grooming by DIVA Pageants over the preceding 3 days, carrying themselves with confidence towards winning the crowns.

The results for the evening were :

Title Winners:

Mrs Maharashtra – Empress of Maharashtra 2018 – Silver :Pranjal Dudhe

Mrs Maharashtra – Empress of Maharashtra 2018 – Gold :Niyomi Dey

1st Runner-up- Silver :Dr.Archana Katkar

1st Runner-up- Gold :Shuchi Trivedi

2nd Runner-up- Silver :Aishwarya Salve

2nd Runner-up- Gold :Shilpa Kulkarni

4 Queens were also chosen from across the state of Maharashtra –

Queen of Mumbai – Keshika

Queen of Nashik – Vaishali Mule

Queen of Latur- Madhuri Maknikar

Queen of Pune – Gauri Malekar

The winners walked home with their gorgeous crowns, impressive prizes & jewellery by Modasutra.

A truly stupendous evening that exemplified the DIVA catchline : “Dare * Dream * Dazzle”, which turned out to be one of the grandest pageants held in Maharashtra!.

For more details, please contact : Shradha Ramdas : 8879797733

PIC CAPTION :

The grand finale of Vinay Aranha presents Mrs Maharashtra – Empress of Maharashtra 2018 – Season 3, powered by HYATT Pune, concluded with much elan! Seen in the pic the 6 winners alongwith Anjana & Karl Mascarenhas of DIVA Pageants, and popular TV actor & host Aman Yatan Verma.

The dazzling DIVA Pranjal Dudhe won hearts & crowns as she walked away with the title of Mrs Maharashtra – Empress of Maharashtra 2018 in the Silver category, at the pageant held on 25th November 2018 at Hyatt Pune. A Technical Lead Analyst, with a leading airline finance company, Pranjal believes that it is only through compassion and love we can bring a positive change in this world. Her husband Sachin Bangadkar encouraged her to pursue her dreams of participating in the pageant!