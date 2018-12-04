8 Expert Tips on How to Kiss Perfect

A kiss can make a lasting impression. It can tell someone how you are truly feeling, how loving you can be, and so much more. It is so important to make sure that you keep the passion alive with your significant other, especially when it comes to kissing. Sometimes, all it can take is just a few basic moves that can help you get your kisses into “pucker up” shape once again, and that’s why we are here. We are going to give you some tips and tricks to get your kissing techniques up-to-par and ready for whatever comes your way, whether it be a first date, or, rekindling the romance with the love of your life.

1. Be Clear of Your Intentions

First and foremost, it is crucial that you make very clear your intentions when it comes to where the kiss is leading, especially when you are with your significant other. It is quite easy to give the wrong impressions when you kiss someone. So, if you are waiting for a kiss from whoever you are with, there are a few clues that you can give to make the signal clearer. For example, when you are talking with them, begin to focus on their lips ever so slightly. The most effective way to do this is to look down at them every once in a while in the middle of the conversation that you are having. Another subtle hint to give your significant other is to lean in toward them slowly as you are talking. If your partner, or date, begins to lean in toward you as well, you will know that all systems are go for you to take the leap and give them a smooch.

2. Soft and Slow

Have you ever been on a date with someone, and your first kiss with them was aggressive, or just plain stiff? If you have, then this, of course, is a big no-no, right? Being too aggressive or stiff with your kissing can make things very awkward. So, when you lean in for the kiss, start off soft and slow. There is no need to get hot and heavy right away. Playing it slowly can intensify the passion between the two of you, and it will become clear if there is real chemistry between you or not.

3. Meet Them Halfway

Have you heard of the concept of going a small percentage of the way into the kiss, say 10 percent, and making your partner come the rest of the way? This has been played out in movies and shows for as long as we can remember, but it is totally true! When you are kissing your significant other, or date, you should only lean in about 50 percent of the way (sometimes less), and let your partner come the rest of the way into the kiss. Even if you feel as though you are the dominant person in the relationship, it may be time for you to hold back and let the passion make its way to you.

4. Other Than the Lips

Now, don’t go crazy here at the beginning, but this tip can really turn up the heat when you are kissing your love. Of course, you have already started kissing softly and slowly at the beginning, but if you feel as though this is starting to get boring between the two of you, it may be time to switch it up a bit. Take your kiss to their cheek, or even make your way down to the nape of their neck, and give them a few kisses and even a nibble or two. If you’re feeling really daring, make your way up to their ear, giving them a kiss or a tug with your lips, and whisper a sweet nothing in their ear. You’ll make your intentions and your love for them more than clear.

5. Mix Things up a Bit

This tip coincides a bit with the tips we just gave you, but if you are feeling like you are in a kissing rut with your significant other (or just with dating in general), it may be time for you to switch things up a bit. Pacing yourself is always good, of course, in most situations, but if you are wanting to spice things up a bit, go for it! Show your love you are feeling more passionate by kissing them harder than you usually do. Intensify the moment.

6. Practice Makes Perfect

This may seem like a silly, and maybe even an obvious tip, but practice does make things much better in this situation too! Try out some of these tips and tricks on your next date that you are on, or try it when you have a date night in with your significant other. Just remember that there may be instances when trying out new things is a bit awkward, and that’s totally normal! It’s different, and it’s new, making it something that you have to get used to. That’s why it’s called practice, right?

7. Take Advantage of Your Teeth

If you are really wanting to turn up the passion between you and your partner, or even your date, there is nothing that screams passion more than giving their lips a little tug with your teeth. Of course, don’t bite down hard enough to cause any bleeding or pain, but gentle enough that it gives a bit of a tease. This is a very straightforward sign to your significant other that you are ready for more passion in that scenario.

8. Put Your Head in a Different Position

Have you ever been kissing someone you really care about, and notice that you always tend to lean your head toward one side, and keep it there? Then this tip is for you. It may do some good to change your head position a bit to create some movement and life in the kiss. Of course, you can’t kiss straight on as noses get in the way; Instead, switch from one side to the other. It will give the feeling that you are more into the moment, and that you are taking in your partner wholeheartedly during your kiss.

Of course, it is important to remember that these are just some helpful tricks that we have come up with to heat things up with your love, but it doesn’t mean that they are the right things for you and your relationship. Make sure that you feel comfortable with what is going on, because if you don’t feel comfortable with the situation, then no one will be. Kissing is meant to be a sweet, compassionate, and loving aspect of our relationships that helps us to show our emotion in a different way. Take advantage of these tips, and even modify them to make them your own! We hope you enjoyed our tips; Now, pucker up! For more information visit our website www.biggietips.com.