Acidity Regulators Market to grow with a Growth Rate of 8.14 % during 2018 to 2023-Market Data Forecast

Acidity Regulators Market Overview

Acidity regulators are food additives used to change or maintain pH. They are also called pH regulators. They can be organic or mineral acids, bases, neutralizing agents, or buffering agents. Acidity regulators, or pH control agents, are food additives used to change or maintain pH. They can be organic or mineral acids, bases, neutralizing agents, or buffering agents.

The factors driving the growth of acidity regulators market are growing demand for processed food & beverages and growing application of acidity regulators in various sectors. Additionally, increasing concern over food safety has also contributed in the growth of acidity regulators market. The growth of the market include emerging value-added products in the market, increasing focus on health and nutrition, the shift of demand towards sauces, dressings and condiments and finally the impact of modern technology. The market continues to gain momentum with the rising awareness about health, nutrition and food safety, and thus people are taking appropriate measures for health management.

Acidity Regulators Market Forecast Report (2018-2023)

Global Acidity Regulators Market Value was worth USD 5.29 Billion in 2018 and estimated to reach USD 7.82 Billion by the end of 2023 with a growing potential at a CAGR of 8.14 %.

Acidity Regulators Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented on the basis of products, applications, and regions. Based on Products, the market is segmented into citric acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, maleic acid, and lactic acid. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Confectionery, Bakery, Processed Food, Sauces, Condiments, and Dressings, and Beverages. On the basis of application, the processed foods segment is expected to be the fastest growing one.

On the basis of geography, the global market is analyzed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Acidity Regulators market was dominated by Asia-Pacific.

Major Players:

American Tartaric Products Inc.

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Brenntag Pacific Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Fbc Industries Inc.

Fosfa Chemicals

Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

Hawkins Watts Ltd.

H Plus Ltd.

Merko Group Llc

