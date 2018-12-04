Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Is Expected To Grow At A High CAGR By 2021

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market size has been growing in the past years with a CAGR of almost 6%. TBRC’s latest report show the historic and future trends in the market for each year with sourced reasons to support the growth claims.

The report also shows the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market to grow at a higher CAGR by 2021 as compared to 2017.

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market segmentation in TBRC’s report is as follows: respiratory devices (therapeutic and diagnostic), anesthesia machines, anesthesia disposables, respiratory monitoring devices and respiratory disposables.

Sleep apnea patients are increasing preference to home care treatment due to its cost effectiveness and convenience. This is one of the trends in the anesthesia and respiratory market. Earlier Sleep Apnea diagnosis was a tedious process of overnight monitoring in laboratories which can now be done at home and its diagnosis in laboratories and hospitals is inconvenient and expensive, but the detection device by the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute makes it much easier and simpler and an in-house practice where in a user can wear a mask and the breathing pattern is stored onto a downloadable memory chip, assessed later. It can be repeated if necessary. Some of the examples of portable diagnostic devices for the treatment of sleep apnea are QDC-Pro, ApneaRx sleep therapy device, and SomnoStar z4 sleep system (Beckton, Dickenson and Company); The MediByte Kit (Braebon Medical Corporation); and Sleep Profiler sleep monitor, Sleep Profiler PSG2TM Type 2 home sleep test, and Apnea Guard (Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.).

Top companies in the anesthesia and respiratory devices industry included in the report are Medtronic Plc, Philips Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG and GE Heathcare.

