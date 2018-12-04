Anti Obesity Devices Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis and Forecast 2024

Obesity is a medical condition that can be defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation, which may have the negative effect on health. According to World Health Organisation, a person with BMI of 30 or more is generally considered as obese.

Changing aspects of global anti-obesity devices market

Due to increasing cases of obesity, the global anti-obesity devices market is blooming. According to WHO statistics, in 2014, approx. 13% adults (aged 18 years and above) were obese and caused death of approx. 2.8 million annually. Factors such as

• In-demand for minimal invasive procedures

• Recent products and devices approvals by US FDA

• And rise in expenditure in developing countries

On the other hand, the adverse effects associated with the use of anti-obesity devices, availability of medications, and device failure in some cases can hinder the growth of anti-obesity devices market.

Market summary

The global anti-obesity devices is still in budding stage with key players all over the world. Anti-obesity devices are in demand due to its minimal invasive technology, minimum cost and ease of administration and also FDA approvals. These all factors are impacting the market positively. With more and more number of product approvals, the market is projected to have a great earnings in the forecasted period. For e.g. EnteroMedics Inc.’s Vbloc Maestro system was approved by FDA to treat morbid obesity.

Regional analysis:

According to American Heart Association, more than 70% adults are either overweight or obese. U.S. is the largest market in North America due to rise in number of obese people hence it dominates the global market of anti-obesity devices. On the basis of WHO in the European region (2012), approximately 50% adults are obese, hence European market is growing.Asia-Pacific anti-obesity devices market is growing at a steady rate due to increasing number of obese patients, increasing investments in healthcare are boosting the anti-obesity devices market.

Notable market development:

German NUB reimbursement status 1 was received by GI Dynamics Inc. for obesity therapy and type-II diabetes in 2017.

Some of the key players in global anti-obesity devices market

• Apollo Endosurgery, Inc (U.S.)

• Medtronic. (Covidien PLC) (U.S.)

• EnteroMedics, Inc (U.S.)

• Cousin Biotech (France)

• Aspire Bariatrics Inc (U.S.)

• Obalon Therapeutics Inc (U.S.)

• GI Dynamics (U.S.)

The global anti-obesity treatment market is divided into product type, method of deployment, end users and geographical regions.

By product-type

• Gastric Bands

• Electrical Stimulation System

• Gastric Balloon System

• Gastric Emptying System

• Appetite Suppressors

By method of deployment

• Trans-oral

• Endoscopy

• Surgery

By end-users

• Hospitals

• Gastroenterology clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers

By geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Europe

