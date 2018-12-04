Automotive Robotics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The automotive industry is highly dynamic, requiring extreme flexibility from auto manufacturers. Thus the manufacturers are increasingly expanding their core competencies by incorporating smart product systems and flexible logistics systems. The automotive industry has been making use of industrial robotics in their production process for many years now. Robotic systems in the automotive industry are cost effective, efficient and safe as they are capable of discharging their job quicker than their human counterpart. The reduction in operating costs can be achieved by improving operational flexibility along with minimizing raw material wastage and errors in the workflow, which in turn enhances the profitability of the manufacturers.

The global automotive robotics market is still in its growth stage. The rising need to increase productivity and enhance work environment by reducing industrial accidents and improving employee safety is driving the market for automotive robotics globally. The market is expected to record promising growth in the coming years, primarily owing to rising technology research and development and a push for sustainable production process coupled with the need to reduce operation costs in an automobile production plant. Additionally, increasing investments in automated production facilities and high investments in emerging markets is set to have positive impact on the global market growth. Further, factors such as attenuation of the time required to market the product, lack of skilled labor accompanied with innovation in the developed automobile manufacturing countries are likely to bolster the market growth from 2017 – 2025.

The global automotive robotics market can be segmented on the basis of type of robot into SCARA, Articulated, Cylindrical and Cartesian. Articulated robot segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period, as it is more widely preferred in comparison to the other types. Articulated robots are more popular owing to its higher degree of freedom which makes them suitable to be used in multiple applications and provides the manufacturer with a larger work envelope. By components, the global market can be segregated into sensors, robotic arm, controller, end effector and drive. Robotic controllers are expected to project health growth during the forecast period, owing to the consistent growth in demand for automated solution and steady development in advanced technologies. Additionally, the market can be classified by application into material handling, welding, painting and cutting. The global Automotive Robotics market can be further classified geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fast growth in the automotive robotics market from 2017-2025 and this can be attributed to the persistent demand of the OEMs to automate their production facilities, thereby reducing the time-to-market and gaining greater control over their production activity.

The global automotive robotics market is competitive in nature, owing to the presence of various large and small scale, well-established players in the robotics industry. The level of competition has intensified in this market in the recent years on account of the advent of technologically innovative and new products such as collaborative robots. Several vendors in this market are also engaged in developing innovative technologies by using IoT services and cloud. The global market is largely dominated by the international, established players in terms of their superior product quality, technological innovations, durability and reliability. However, the local players are striving to remain competitive in the market. The major players operating in the global automotive robotics market include, ABB Group, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. Other prominent players in the market are Kawasaki Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Denso Robotics, Apex Automation and Robotics, Epson Robotics, Nachi Robotic Systems Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and TM Robotics Ltd. among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

