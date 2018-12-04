Barlow’s Syndrome Market : Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Barlow’s syndrome also known as Barlow’s mitral valve disease. Barlow’s disease is a degenerative mitral valve disease in which myxoid infiltration of valve results in a myxomatous-appearing valve that is remarkable for excess thickened leaflet tissue. Barlow’s valve is an essential form of degenerative mitral valve disease which is described by unique pathological, echocardiographic and clinical features. Durable and successful treatment of Barlow’s syndrome symbolizes the clinical challenge for cardiac surgeons. Although the traditional sternotomy remains the main approach for the treatment of Barlow’s syndrome or mitral valve surgery, an armamentarium of different techniques is required to treat the Barlow’s syndrome that may include neochordal, resectional, and plicational techniques. The majority of cases of Barlow’s syndrome or mitral valve disease occurs as primary conditions. Primary Barlow’s syndrome or mitral valve disease s transfered from affected parents to children of either gender, indicating autosomal dominant inheritance. Barlow’s syndrome or mitral valve disease is the most common valvular hear disorder in developed nations with prevalence ranging from 3% to 5%.

Increasing adoption minimally invasive surgeries in most of the cardiac surgery centers, acceptance amongst patients, increasing preference of practicing cardiac surgeons and physicians is expected to propel the Barlow’s syndrome market during the forecast period. As surgical methods, operative and instrumentation understanding develop, selective centers are now performing minimally invasive surgeries for mitral valve surgery for almost all mitral valve patients. Moreover, successful Barlow’s mitral valve repair is more difficult than that for most degenerative pathologies.

The global market of Barlow’s syndrome can be segmented based on types, diagnosis tests, repair techniques, end-users and geography. Based on types global Barlow’s syndrome is categorized into mitral valve prolapse, mitral valve stenosis, and mitral valve regurgitation. Mitral valve stenosis is associated with the decrease in the incidence of beta Hemolytic streptococcus infection with the use of antibiotics such as penicillin, that in turn decreases the number of cases of acute rheumatic fever. Mitral valve regurgitation is the range of pathologies generating regurgitant mitral valve dysfunction. Based on diagnosis tests, the global Barlow’s syndrome market is categorized into echocardiography, and cardiac auscultation. Echocardiography is a gold standers test for preoperative diagnosis and differentiation of degenerative mitral valve disease or Barlow’s syndrome. Transthoracic echocardiography provides sufficient diagnostic information in majority of patients. Transesophageal echocardiography provides necessary and clearer images when transthoracic images are of insufficient quality. Furthermore, cardiac auscultation is performed with diaphragm of stethoscopes in the left decubitus, supine, and sitting positions. On the basis of repair techniques the Barlow’s syndrome market is categorized into chordal shortening, leaflet resection, chordal transfer, and ring annuloplasty. Moreover, on the basis of end-users global market for Barlow’s syndrome is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

Based on geography, the Barlow’s Syndrome market can be categorized into five major regions globally North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Further North America Barlow’s Syndrome market is segmented in to U.S., and Canada. Europe Barlow’s Syndrome market is segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia pacific Barlow’s Syndrome market is further segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America Barlow’s Syndrome market is segmented into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. Where Middle East and Africa Barlow’s Syndrome market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominated the global Barlow’s syndrome due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and increasing geriatric population which is more susceptible for cardiovascular disorders. Europe holds the second largest market share in global Barlow’s syndrome market owing to factors such as availability of advanced diagnostics and treatment facilities and skilled medical professionals.

Some of the key players operating in Barlow’s syndrome market are Abbott, LivaNova PLC, Colibri Heart Valve, Biotronik, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, HLT Medical, and Medtronic

