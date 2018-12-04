Bibi Led The Loyal Distribution In The World.

Bibi Led, The largest led display provider in china.They have the largest and strongest network in china and all our world . From the last 6 years of working with their clients Bibi Led become most popular led display provider expert in china.

why you become Distributior of Bibi Led.

Highest Quality & LED Technology:

The BIBLed created his good reputation in international market,Also focus on Nationstar, Meanwell, Macroblock etc. All Material With High Quality and Reliability.

Incredible Technical Support:

Our job is not done until your customer is ecstatic. Our staff has been specially educated to serve the needs of high volume construction professionals.

Factory Price For BIBI LED:

BIBI LED provide the best price for control card and led module, Factory Price with no other cost. All items are brand New. So you can purchase the led project with lower price!

How to become distributor of BIBI LED ?

Initial Order:

New distributor must make an a minimum one-time buy-in order of $20,000 is required to receive reseller pricing, Distributor can distribute all items of our categories.

Amount Order:

To maintain your distributor qualification an annual combined sales amount of $150,000 per calendar year is required.

Good English Command:

We need to communicate efficiently with our distributors, so we require good written english command. Make sure we totally understand each other all the time.

Policy and support after being distributor:

Customers share:

Your Contact and Company Info will be listed in BIBI LED Website(www.bibiled.com/). We will share the contact of the new customer inquiries.

Services support:

The distributor have to do the After Sales service for us in your local country. BIBI LED will offer you the best technical training for free.

Technical trainning:

Our engineer team will visit your company in local to train your engineer team once a year. Make sure you will be be more professional than your competitor.

Contact NAme: Keen Z.

Tel: +86 755-85288654

Email: info@bibiled.com

Website: https://www.bibiled.com/