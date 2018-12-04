BPA-free Coatings Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018-2028

BPA-free Coatings Market: Overview : Bisphenol A (BPA) coatings are highly used in food processing industries, baby food bottles, can liners and others. Concerns have raised regarding the use of BPA in food can liners and water bottles due to their harmful effects on human health. BPA-free coatings are gaining ground on the backdrop of growing regulations against the use of BPA coatings. Manufacturers opt BPA-free coatings due to rising regulations by governmental and non-governmental organizations to minimizing the use of BPA coatings. BPA-free coatings can be manufactured using various alternatives of epoxy resins including vinyl, acrylics, oleo or polyethylene. The estrogenic nature of BPA based coatings which may lead to genetic disorder to living beings encourages manufacturers to produce BPA-free coatings during the forecast period.

BPA-free Coatings Market: Dynamics : The production of BPA-free coatings is backed by innovations in the use of oleoresinous enamel and PET laminate technology drives the growth of the global BPA-free coatings market during the forecast period. The BPA coating used as liners in canned foods and other industries, exposure to which can be life threating to workers, pregnant women, children, and others. This factor is expected to drives the BPA-coatings market growth. Also, BPA is hormonally active material, ingestion of even a small amount of BPA chemical in the body may cause many health problems including asthma, obesity, prostate and breast cancer, adverse effect on immune system and others. These factors are pushed manufacturers to produce BPA-free coatings.

The food regulatory agencies continuously pressurizing food processing and other industries to use BPA-free coatings in their packaging and other. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the global BPA-fee coatings market during the forecast period. Although, the factors which can hamper the growth of the BPA-free coatings market are worth consideration. The can manufacturers who depend heavily on BPA lined cans for decades, switching to another material for the production of BPA-free cans is not easy. Also, the cost of BPA-free coatings are comparatively higher than BPA coatings and is produced in high volume across the globe. The performance of BPA-free coatings, however, is not delivered as much impact as compared to BPA coatings. These factors are expected to hamper the global BPA-free coatings market during the forecast period.

BPA-free Coatings Market: Segmentation : Globally, the BPA-free coatings market has been segmented on the basis of material type, end use and region: On the basis of material type, the global BPA-free coatings market has been segmented as: Acrylic based coatings, Vinyl based coatings, Oleo, Polyethylene, Others; On the basis of application, the global BPA-free coatings market has been segmented as: Bottles, Can liners, Box, Others; On the basis of end use, the global BPA-free coatings market has been segmented as: Food & beverages, Building & construction, Paint & coatings, Chemicals & fertilizers, Automotive, Others; On the basis of region, the global BPA-free Coatings market is segmented as – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan;

The BPA-free coatings market is expected to witness high growth owing to rising health issues by the use of BPA coatings. The Western Europe is supposed to fuel the global BPA-free coatings market. It is attributed to the availability of global paints and coatings manufacturers in the region, especially in Germany and Italy. The region is followed by North America, the U.S. is home to various coatings manufacturers which are readily open to change. This factor is expected to drive the growth BPA-free coatings market in the region. The APEJ is supposed to witness high growth in the market owing to the presence of various industries in the region. The MEA BPA-free coatings market is supposed to witness average growth. Japan BPA-free coatings market is expected to witness above average growth. Overall the outlook for the global BPA-free coatings market is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

BPA-free Coatings Market: Key Players : Few of the leading players operating in the global BPA-free coatings market are – PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Altana AG, Allnex Group, BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Bostik SA;

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: A detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on market performance, Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint;

