Building Automation System Market 2018 – Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Market Highlights

The global Building Automation System market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.

With growing technology advancements, Building Automation System has created its high demand in industries to effectively monitor emerging carbon dioxide & combine sensors, lighting control of a building, dimming systems, and conservation of energy resources. It has the ability of reducing maintenance cost of a building and diagnose an operational problem rather than arranging a maintenance crew to search and solve the issue. Due to its high advantage over conventional building model it is attracting commercial, industrial and residential industry and propelling its market growth during forecast period 2016-2022.

The global key market players such as ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and other industries are offering building automation system solutions to their end-user. In March 2016, ABB Ltd., a leading power & automation technology provider, has deployed building automation system in Microsoft’s new office located in Denmark. Further, in May 2016, Cisco Systems and Johnson Control has done partnership to focus on emerging Building Automation System Market. These growing advancement in product categories and high involvement of small & large market players in providing building automation system systems & services is creating high growth opportunity for building automation system in the upcoming future.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Building Automation System Market includes ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Delta controls, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Schneider electric SE (France), General electric (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Building Automation System Market:

The Building Automation System market can be segmented into its network connectivity, products and end-users. By network connectivity the market includes wireless and wired connectivity. By product, it is categorized into light control systems, HVAC control systems, surveillance systems, fire protection systems, management software and others. By End-user segment it is categorized into Commercial, Industrial and residential sectors.

Regional Analysis:

The growing trend of implementing stringent rules & regulations by government to increase energy efficient solutions in construction industry is expected to boost the market of building automation system in the forecast period. Also, growing awareness about safety & security at workplaces, and increasing interest of consumers towards green & smart building is also fuelling the market growth of building automation system market.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the building automation system market during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to growing implementation of building automation system in U.S. construction industry. Also, changing regulatory policies, increasing energy cost is adding fruitful growth in the market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market in building automation system during 2016-2022. The growth in construction industry and increasing demand of smart buildings among consumers is driving the growth of this market. Increasing industrial growth in developing countries namely India, China and Japan is fuelling the market growth of building automation system in Asia-Pacific region.

Target Audience:

OEMs

Network service providers

Real estate

Software vendors

Suppliers & distributors

Research & consultancy

End-users

Technology providers

Cloud and network service providers

