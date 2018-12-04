Burkholder Brothers Landscaping Announces Event Line Up for Second Annual Holiday Pop Up Market

Burkholder Brothers Landscaping announces the event line up for their second annual Holiday Pop Up Market. The holiday market’s Grand Opening was Thanksgiving weekend and was an exciting community event. The event is being held at the company’s Outdoor Furniture Showroom and Design Center, located at 359 Paoli Pike in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

In response to the Market, one visitor posted, “Had a wonderful time at the holiday market! Prices are great and the atmosphere is perfect for the holiday season……Burkholder Brothers are ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

The Holiday Pop-Up Market will remain open seven days a week through December 24. Specific hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 10am to 6pm

Friday: 10am to 7pm

Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Special sales and events are taking place each weekend. In addition to offering complimentary hot chocolate, wine or beer (for adults) who are shopping for their cut Christmas trees or for unique holiday gifts, the following events will be occurring.

December 7-9 Very Merry Pillow Sale

– Buy One Festive Pillow and Get a Second for 40% off.

– Free snow shovels for children 8 and under (while supplies last).

– Santa will visit Saturday from 12-3 and Sunday from 11-2.

December 14-16 Deck the Walls Sale

– All Wall décor will be on sale for 20% off.

– Santa will visit Sunday from 11-2.

December 21-24 ‘Twas the Weekend before Christmas Sale – Burkholder Holiday Pop-Up Market final week

– Last chance to choose unique gifts, festive décor and more!

For more information about the Burkholder Holiday Pop Up Market, visit the Burkholder holiday page.