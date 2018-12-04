Chia Seeds Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Chia Seeds Market (by product type (black chia seeds and white chia seeds), form (whole, grounded), application (food & beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, personal care products), distribution channel (store based and non-store based)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Chia Seeds. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Chia Seeds cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Chia Seeds growth factors.

The forecast Chia Seeds Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Chia Seeds on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global chia seeds market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Chia is a type of an edible seed. Chia seeds on an average contain 6% water, 42% carbohydrates, 16% protein, and 31% fat. The fatty acids in chia seeds are highly unsaturated, with the major fats. These seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and the B vitamins thiamin and niacin. It has several health related benefits as it has high amount of nutrients with very few calories, rich source of antioxidants, and protein. It also helps to reduce weights, and mitigate the risk of heart disease, and many more. Chia seeds is one of the most popular super food ingredients between the health conscious people. The chia seeds have a nutritional value and it also offers energy boosting power. People can digest chia seeds easily if it is prepared properly. It also has versatile ingredients that adds value to the recipes. The seeds offer high nutrition and medicinal value. Chia seeds have good nutritional value that helps to keep the bone strong. It includes calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and protein. Also chia seeds helps to control the blood sugar due to its high fiber content and healthy fats.

Global Chia seed market is anticipated to be driven by its nutritional and health related properties and growing awareness about its health benefits among consumers. It is used as a food supplement. It is very popular in the vegetarian and gluten free diets. Chia seed has antioxidants content, that helps to prevent premature skin aging due to inflammation free radical damages. Chia seeds also regulates cholesterol and lower blood pressure. Moreover, it aids in digestion and it is a good remedy for people suffering from gastric problems. It is also used as substitute of eggs. However, excessive chia seed consumption can few health problems. On the basis of region, the Global Chia seeds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounts for the major market share followed by Asia Pacific region. Growing demand of chia seeds in pharmaceutical and personal care industry are boosting the chia seeds market. Additionally, growing consumer preference of chia seed based sports beverages and nutraceutical are influencing the demand of chia seeds in the developed countries. Furthermore, moderately growing awareness about its medicinal properties among common people, and increasing disposable income would support the sales of chia seeds in regions during the forecast period.

The report on global chia seeds market covers segments such as, product type, form, application and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the global chia seeds market is categorized into black chia seeds and white chia seeds. On the basis of form the global chia seeds market is categorized into whole, grounded and others. On the basis of application the global chia seeds market is categorized into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, personal care products and others. On the basis of distribution channel the global chia seeds market is categorized into store based and non-store based.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global chia seeds market such as, Benexia Europa S.A. (Belgium), The Chia Company (Australia), Chia Bia Slovakia S.R.O. (Slovakia), Naturkost Übelhör (Germany), ChiaCorp (U.S.), Bob’s Red Mill (U.S.), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Navitas Organics,, Spectrum Organics Products LLC and Garden of Life,.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global chia seeds market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of chia seeds market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the chia seeds market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the chia seeds market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

