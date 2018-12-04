Construction Glass Market Analysis & Industry Forecast 2016-2024

According to Goldstein Research, the market for construction glass has also witnessed growth in recent years owing to a rising construction industry and inclination towards energy efficient infrastructure worldwide. Key trends of construction glass market are: demand for value added products is growing for basic glass, investment and capacity expansion and decorative glasses with digital print technology. Global construction glass industry also includes product development, technological advancements and investment strategies adopted by major market players in order to expand their business across the globe. Further, rising focus on safe, sustainable and energy efficient buildings are the key reasons driving the growth of global construction glass market. Thus, building energy management system market is also bolstering the growth of construction glass market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, global construction glass market can be segmented as follows:

By Chemical Composition

• Soda Lime Glass

• Potash lime glassPotash lead glass

• Common glass

• Special glasses

By Type

• Low-e glass

• Special glass

• By Manufacturing Process

• Float Process

• Rolled/Sheet Process

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

By End User

• New Buildings

• Retrofit Buildings

Based on Geography

• North America (U.S. & Canada) Construction Glass Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America) Construction Glass Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE) Construction Glass Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Construction Glass Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA) Construction Glass Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

“Construction Glass Industry Analysis” contains detailed overview of the global construction glass market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by chemicals, by glass type, by manufacturing process, by applications and by end users.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Global Construction Glass Market Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as PPG Industries, ACG, Saint Gobain, Asahi Glass Co, Agnora, Guardian Glass etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents the global construction glass market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Global Construction Glass Market is getting propelled due to the advancement in following markets:

Asia Pacific Construction Chemicals Market:

Continuous advancements in the construction chemicals in the region is witnessed in order to improve the strength, longevity, durability ,holding and joining features such as adhesives and construction chemicals and concrete admixture. Different economies government expansionary policies related to infrastructure development is further spurring the growth in construction industry and so the construction chemicals. Goldstein Research analyst forecast that the Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2017-2025).

GCC Construction Chemicals Market:

GCC chemical industry is one of the oldest industries in the region, with highest growth rates shown in Saudi Arabia followed by Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. By 2016, statistics show that the region has spent nearly USD 130 billion on the construction projects and the total value of active projects is nearly USD 2.6 trillion. GCC construction chemicals market is thus set to reach nearly USD 15.32 billion by 2025 owing to the advancement in GCC chemicals industry and investments in construction projects.