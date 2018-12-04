Dental Implants Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Global Dental Implants Market: Snapshot

The global dental implants market is prognosticated to experience an exponential rise in demand due to the rise in population and unmet medical requirements. Rise in awareness among consumers regarding the oral care is helping them to acknowledge the diseases and various problems associated with teeth. Changing economic is favoring the growth of dental implants in both developed and developing countries across the world.

Dental implants is the most common treatment for people who have lost their teeth/tooth due to periodontal disease, injury, or any such condition which requires replacement of natural tooth. Aging population has been noticed to bolster the growth of the market for example, Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) said that around 47.2% of population in the U.S who are above the age of 30 have some form of periodontal disease.

According to a study by Transparency Market Research, the global dental implants market is anticipated to expand at a 6.90% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2025. The market is likely to be valued at US$6.54 bn by the end of 2025 from US$3.60 bn in 2016.

Dental Clinics to Hold Major Share in Global Dental Implants Market due Environmental Friendly Atmosphere

The global dental implants market is classified on the basis of product type, material, end-user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into transosteal implants, endosteal implants, intramucosal plants, and subperiosteal implants. Amongst them, endosteal implants has registered highest in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to do in the years to come. It is known to collect 80% of the market in terms of revenue. Based on material type, the market is classified into zirconium implants and titanium implants. The titanium segment accounted for the lion’s share in 2016 as the material titanium suits perfect for various implantable products like reconstructive joint replacements products, dental implants, cardiovascular implants, and spinal implants.

On the basis of end-use, the market is segregated into dental clinics, hospitals, research institutes, academics, and others. Dental clinics held the major share in terms of revenue. It is known to hold 60% of the market due to the consumer’s preference of having dental treatment for their ambient environment. This segment during the forecast period is anticipated to witness a major boost due to demand for private clinics in countries with emerging economies.

Europe’s Technological Advancement in Dentistry to Lead the Global Dental Implants Market

Geographically, the global dental implants market is spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America. Europe is anticipated to hold a major share during the forecast period due to the technological advancement in the implant dentistry. North America which is driven by the U.S is the second major market for dental implants. Some of the leading players in the market are AVINENT Implant System, 3M Health Care, Straumann Holding AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, and Osstem implant

