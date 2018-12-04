Emergency Medical Equipment Market Future Growth, In-Depth Analysis Research Report 2018-2026

Emergency medical equipment is an integral part of health care systems. It comprises specialized equipment and products to aid in the provision of emergency care. Severe physical injuries such as trauma and medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest are life threatening and require quick medical attention. Thus, a rise in the incidence of trauma injuries and other medical emergencies creates lucrative opportunities for the emergency medical equipment market. As per the U.S. American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, around 3 million non-fatal injuries occurs each year in the U.S, which lead to over 150,000 deaths. Improving hospital care facilities, rise in demand for emergency medical equipment, and increase in government expenditure are anticipated to drive the global emergency medical equipment market. However, high price of emergency medical equipment and product recall due to improper functioning are expected to hinder the growth of the market during forecast period.

The global emergency medical equipment market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the global emergency medical equipment market can be classified into wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, emergency resuscitation equipment, infection control supplies, patient monitoring systems, personal protection equipment, and others. The emergency resuscitation equipment segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market during forecast period, owing to a rise in in the number of emergency visits and increase in demand for emergency resuscitation equipment. In terms of application, the global emergency medical equipment market can be categorized into trauma injuries, cardiac care, respiratory care, and other applications. The cardiac care segment is expected to account for a significant share of the market during forecast period, due to high incidence of cardiac diseases and rise in geriatric population prone to cardiac diseases. Based on end-user, the global emergency medical equipment market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period due to developments in hospital infrastructure, rise in the number of hospital visits and hospital stays, and increased government spending on health care facilities.

In terms of geography, the global emergency medical equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market, followed by Europe. High incidence of trauma injuries, rise in the number of emergency visits, strong presence of key players, technological advancements, and well-established hospital infrastructure are estimated to propel the emergency medical equipment market in North America and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The market is likely to be driven by India and China, owing to significant emergency visits by patients, rise in geriatric population prone to medical emergencies, increased government funding, and developing hospital infrastructure. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, owing to high cost of emergency medical equipment and lack of proper health care facilities and skilled manpower.

Leading players operating in the global emergency medical equipment market include GE Healthcare, Stryker, Asahi Kasei, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Philips, 3M, Smiths Medical, Smith & Nephew, Becton, Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, and B. Braun.

