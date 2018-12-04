Exploring Tourism offers Best Cambodia Tours Services

Exploring Tourism is a best travel company. They offer custom travel services in 100+ countries and keeps growing. The company grow well day to day. Exploring Tourism gives chance to select, choose & book your favorable destinations. They provide all type of tourism including culture, natural, music, adventure, mountain, business, event, dive and so on. The Team of Exploring Tourism is well knowledge, experienced and well mannered. They provide world-class facilities. They provide airport transfer, guide, hotel, sightseeing and all kinds of activities.

Exploring Tourism offers also very good Cambodia Tourism Services. There are many places to visit in Cambodia. In among all places, Siem Reap is very popular travel place in Cambodia. The world famous heritage site, Angkor Wat is situated in this place. From December to February is best time to visit this place. This is really very stunning place. There are many places to visit here.

Most visited places of Siem Reap

Angkor Wat

Angkor Wat was built by a succession of kings between the 9th and 15th centuries. There are hundreds of temples in this place. There is head to the sprawling 10-squre-kilometer Angkor Thom complex. The Bayon Temple is well famed for its 216 stone faces Avalokitesvara carved into the temple’s 54 towers.

Angkor National Museum

Angkor National Museum preserves information, art & culture of of Khmer civilization. This is a remarkable place of Cambodia.

Banteay Srey Butterfly Centre

Banteay Srey Butterfly Centre is a largest & magnificent South Asia’s butterfly Place. This is a home of many butterfly species. That fly freely in tropical garden that is full of variety of tropical flowers.

Flight of the Gibbon

Flight of the Gibbon offers 10 zip lines crossing over a jungle canopy on a two-hour course in the Angkor Park area. There are four hanging sky-bridges across the way. There are to learn many things in this place such as jungle environment and flora and fauna, medicinal plants, wild orchids, and a tarantula house and so on.

Phare Ponleu Selpak

Phare Ponleu Selpak is a circus. It is a dazzling spectacle combining acrobatics, music, dance, circus slapstick, and a variety of other performance arts. This is as a contemporary Circus. It is alike in style of Canada’s famed Cirque du Soleil, with a story weaved through the performance, combining drama and comedy all into one show.

Exploring Tourism offers all of many Places. For more information visit here : https://www.exploringtourism.com/

Exploring Tourism provides best transport facilities. They also give free WI-Fi. The guides of their are well knowledge and experienced. They give personalized information to travelers. They give very good accommodations. All hotels & resorts are luxurious. They provide fresh foods & drink. Exploring Tourism also gives booklets in which all of company details & regarding tours information are mentioned very well. They have their well designed website. All information are in their website.