Flexible End-Load Cartoner Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2028

Global Flexible End-Load Cartoner Market: Overview : Cartoning machines are used to fill up products in cartons of all sizes. High quality and high efficiency cartoning machines include Flexible top-load and Flexible end-load cartoning machines. Flexible End-load cartoner can offer speeds up to 400 cartons per minute depending upon the pitch configuration and machine specification. Flexible End-load cartoner can handle wide range of carton sizes, for cartons as small as ¾ inch thick to 4 inch. Some end-load cartoner manufacturers provide future-proof sanitary construction and ease of use with less maintenance. Bosch Packaging offers an additional feature which is an open flap detection in the Flexible end-load cartoner to avoid opened or partially open cartons.

The stainless-steel frame and angle surfaces provides no place for the product or debris to accumulate. The electrical cabinets are mounted on the top of Flexible end-load cartoner for safety and assists unobstructed operator access. In addition to all the above mentioned features the Flexible end-load cartoner also features a full-length door to allow walk in access for maintenance and change overs. Bosch Packaging has patented the rotary Flexible end-load cartoner, which erects the cartons in the direction of product flow with a 30% greater carton-open time. End-load cartoner is widely used to package frozen food, prepared foods, bakery, snacks and confectionery products. Flexible End-load cartoner maintains product efficiency whilst maintaining the high quality of finished products.

Global Flexible End-Load Cartoner Market: Dynamics : Flexible End-load cartoner is very cost-effective and is an intermittent system designed to be very simple to operate and maintain. Flexible End-load cartoner provides industries such as food and pharmaceutical & healthcare with flexible cartoning operations. Typical packaging products include glass jars, bottles, or vials to be packed into cartons with reverse tuck-in flaps. Flexible End-Load Cartoner is available in left or right hand execution to fit in any customer’s production facility. Some of the features of flexible end-load cartoner are rotary feeder, PLC touch screen, vacuum pre-break for positive opening of cartons, “no product-no carton” feature, carton size changeable option, tuck in closure and many others.

KHS Company provides flexible end-load cartoner that features servo motion control for increased reliability and faster size changeovers. The servo technology present in the flexible end-load cartoner offered by KHS offer better control by providing fewer mechanical parts allowing for 50% fewer components than in a chain shaft system. Factors such as increased efficiency and reduction in down time through low maintenance are expected to drive the market for flexible end-load cartoner. Flexible end-load cartoner erect, load and close standard sleeve cartons, open-end five-crease sleeves, and octagonal gusseted and opens corner of the cartons.

Global Flexible End-Load Cartoner Market: Segmentation : Global Flexible End-Load Cartoner market is segmented on the basis of cartoning speed into (cpm): Less than 200 cpm, 200-300 cpm, More than 300 cpm; Global Flexible End-Load Cartoner market is segmented on the basis of operation method into: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic, Robotic; Global Flexible End-Load Cartoner market is segmented on the basis of carton size into (inches): Less than 4”, 4”-6”, More than 6”; Global Flexible End-Load Cartoner market is segmented on the basis of end-use into: Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Industrial Packaging, Agriculture Industry, Others;

Global Flexible End-Load Cartoner Market: Regional Overview : The global flexible end-load cartoner market is segmented geographically into five key regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst all, North America is estimated to hold the leading market share in the year 2017. Going forward, the APAC region is expected to gain in terms of market share due to substantial growth of packaging machinery industry in China and India. The Europe flexible end-load cartoner market is expected to grow at a sluggish rate during the forecast period.

Global Flexible End-Load Cartoner Market: Key Players : Bradman Lake Group, Bosch Packaging, LEAD Packaging Technologies, Unista, KHS, 3 SL Pactec, AFA Systems, Kliklok Intrenational;

Regional analysis includes – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA);

