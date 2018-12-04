Fog Computing Market Is Expected To Grow At A Robust Cagr Of 55.54% By 2023

Global Report “Fog Computing Market- 2023” provide you the necessary insights to understand the industry Trending Values and analyzing the key development trends, driving forces and restraints. This report provide Market Segmentation, Size, Growth Rate and Also Details of Key Regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) And Other Sub Regions.

Fog Computing Market was worth USD 5.95 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 316.88 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.54% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players:

The Leading Players In The Market Are

Nebbiolo Technologies,

FogHorn Systems,

Cisco Systems,

IBM,

PrismTech.

Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

Software

Hardware

By Hardware:

Routers & switches

Sensors

Gateways

IP video cameras

Micro data centre

By Application:

Smart grids

Connected healthcare

Connected vehicles

Smart cities

Smart manufacturing

The Fog Computing Industry Status offering Huge CAGR Value during the forecast period. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast by Solution, Hardware and application, in addition, this report covers market competition situation among the competitive vendors and company profile, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. Moreover, the leading market manufacturers of the Fog Computing are studied in detail on various factors like the company overview, various strategic developments, service portfolio and overview about revenue & market share during the foreseen period.

Market Coverage:

This report bifurcates the global market depending on the segments, the key market players and the regions across the globe. This market report of the Fog Computing Industry mainly focuses on the:

1. Europe: Italy, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe

2. Rest of the World: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates

3. Asia-Pacific-: India, South Korea, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific

4. North America: Mexico, U.S, Canada,

