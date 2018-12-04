Global Bromine Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends Forecasts 2025Lithium Market till 2018-2025 – New Study by Adroit Market Research

The global Lithium market remain optimistic for lithium future as uptrend demand for the metal is envisioned to get tripled by the end of 2025. The global lithium market size is growing at a rate of xx% which is projected at USD xx Bn currently. Growth of the market is anticipated to be majorly driven by rapid expansion in lithium-ion battery industry for both hybrid as well as electric vehicles, high-drain portable electronics and energy storage systems. In terms of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), lithium market value is projected to touch USD xx Bn. As current state of lithium is short in number, auto manufacturers commenced to lock-in lithium suppliers.

Click to Continue Reading on https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/lithium-market

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be at the top of market, owing to prompt increment in production of consumer electronics and electrical vehicles. Battery segment witnessed fastest growth by application. Lithium-ion batteries offers distinctive cost, performance and other vital parameters. The growing adoption of EV is driven by the concerns for environment, as electric vehicles reduce carbon emission levels.

Government has put forward various stringent emission norms to reduce and control carbon emissions. Lithium’s combination of high electrochemical and low mass potential makes it perfectly suitable for EV battery usage. Registrations for electric cars hit shocking record in year 2016. China was the leading electric car market in 2016, registering more than double the sales in the U.S.

Advertisement

As registered battery application segment to the largest application segment over the past years. Lithium batteries are segmented into rechargeable and disposable. Disposable lithium batteries mainly makes use of lithium in metallic form as an anode. As a result they have longer life than standard batteries. These batteries found in several applications, including telecommunication devices and consumer electronics. Higher adoption of the lithium batteries is due to the growing demand from markets, such as cell phones, laptops, electric vehicles (EVs), video games, toys, tablets, power tools, e-bikes, and other electronic devices. Based on the end-use segments, categories include Metallurgical Powders, Batteries, Greases, Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals, Glass & Ceramics.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the global lithium market. In that region, China constitutes of one-fourth portion of the global lithium market share. Abundant availability of resources such as spodumene, brine and other lithium deposits is booming the market. North America is also a strong emerging market for lithium compounds, because of increasing demand from end-use industries. In 2014, North –America accounted second-largest market for lithium compounds consumption. Rising demand for grid connected energy storage and high requirements of consumer gadgets are anticipated to change the market dynamics.

Expectations for lithium market are that mining operations will ramp up positively to satisfy the demand which could be is positive indication for enterprises. Active companies in the market include:

Albemarle Corporation (USA), FMC Lithium (USA), Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (China), Millennial Lithium Corp. (Canada), Neometals Ltd. (Australia), Lithium Americas Corporation (USA), Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries (China), Sociedad Qumica y Minera de Chile S.A (Chile), Altura Mining Ltd. (Australia), Galaxy Resources Limited (Australia), Nemaska Lithium, Inc. (Canada), Orocobre Limited (Australia) and Pilbara Minerals Ltd. (Australia).

Request a sample copy of this report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/138

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Lithium Market:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global Lithium market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Smart device providers, IoT app and service providers, Integration service providers, Facility management providers, Workplace solution providers and Building management companies looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave #600

Dallas, TX 75204

Tel: +1-214-884-6068

Email: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com