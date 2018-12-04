Global Dental Insurance Market Report, Size and Revenue 2025

The global dental insurance market size expanded to $xx Bn in year 2017, projected to scale up to $xx Bn by the end of 2025 with a significant CAGR xx% during the forecast period. Increased demand for proper services and disposable income for oral hygiene is expected to surge the dental insurance market. Rising awareness of the oral hygiene, keeping teeth and mouth clean and prevent cavities, bad breath, gingivitis became the major influencing factors that aided dental insurance market to reach newer heights. Tremendously increasing dental awareness campaigns are evident of dental insurance industry trends gaining higher traction.

Various merge-up and tie-ups with visual and print media for promoting the criticalness of dental health checkup is anticipated to develop significant growth avenues for the market. Government initiatives coupled with large population base favors the growth of dental services in developing economies. There is certain transformation in the delivery model is expected in support of dental service. Arising cases of dental diseases, higher geriatric population and well-established healthcare infrastructure foretells to jack up the demand and supply of dental services. However, growing emphasis on development of dental vaccines to terminate the dental disease reduces the dental insurance market share across the world.

According to surveys, “The healthy eating index measures the degree to which the average American adheres to the consumption guidelines set out by the US Department of Agriculture. A healthier diet usually contains less sugar and higher calcium and therefore results in healthier teeth and less need for dental insurance. The healthy eating index is expected to increase, posing a potential threat to the industry. Industry revenue depends on the number of consumers that gain dental coverage through a private health insurance carrier. Consequently, a rise in the number of individuals with private dental coverage will boost industry performance. The number of people with private health insurance is expected to increase in 2017, representing a potential opportunity for the industry.” During the last five years, the US Dental Insurance market size has upscaled by x.x% to touch a value of $xxbn in 2018. Simultaneously, graph of businesses has grown by x.x%, and graph of number of employees has soared by x.x%. Comparatively, UK dental insurance market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period.

Globally, dental insurance market share currently accounts smaller percentage of Health and Medical Insurance industry. There is a big difference between major healthcare coverage; most of the domestic consumers don’t own a medical insurance while one-third consumers lack dental insurance. Dental insurance emphasize on preventative and regular maintenance of oral health treatments while medical insurance focuses on overall coverage of urgent and unpredictable health ailments. As a result, dental industry revenue and care costs considered healthy than medical costs. Steady increase in healthcare expenditure propelled revenue growth and boosted industry premiums.

Key Vendors:

AXA, MetLife, Humana, Aflac, Delta Dental, Colonial Life, Envivas, CIGNA Dental, Ameritas, MetLife Inc, Aetna, OneExchange and Cigna

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Dental Insurance Market:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global dental insurance market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

