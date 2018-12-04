Global Internet Security Market to reach $49.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2016-2022

According to a new report, Global Internet Security Market, published by KBV Research, the Global Internet Security Market is expected to reach $49,891.2 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Internet Security Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.4% during 2016-2022.

The Software market contributed the larger revenue share to Global Internet Security Market in 2015, and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Access Control Technology market is expected to attain a market size of $17,207.1 million by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Internet Security market, globally.Based on the Product & Services, the Internet Security Market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services segment. Based on the Technologies, the market is bifurcated into Authentication, Access Control Technology, Content Filtering and Cryptography segments. According to the Application, the Internet Security Market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, IT& Telecommunications, Government, Manufacturing, Education, Aerospace &Defense and Others segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., HP Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Dell and Symantec Corporation.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-internet-security-market/

Global Internet Security Market, by Product & Services

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Internet Security Market, by Technologies

• Authentication

• Access Control Technology

• Content Filtering

• Cryptography

Global Internet Security Market, by Application

• BFSI

• Retail

• IT & Telecommunications

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Aerospace &Defense

• Others

Global Internet Security Market, by Geography

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

• Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

• IBM Corporation

• Google Inc.

• HP Enterprise

• Cisco Systems

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft

• Dell

• Symantec Corporation

Related Reports-

Asia Pacific Internet Security Market

Europe Internet Security Market

North America Internet Security Market

Lamea Internet Security Market