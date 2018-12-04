Global Military Fire Control System Market Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Global Military Fire Control System Market Report Information by Application (Naval, Ground-Based, Airborne), Platform (Weapon mounted, Vehicle mounted) by Component (Gun director, Computing Devices/Displays, Sensor, Others), & by Region-Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

Military fire control systems are integrated or attached to weapons, aircraft, vehicles, and naval fleets. They help in precise aiming, detecting, tracking, and striking a target, along with improving the efficiency of military operations. A military fire control system consists of a number of components, including control, command, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I); electro-optical/infrared sensors; gun data computer; and overall positioning system. These systems are designed to assist a weapon system in striking its target.

Based on application, the military fire control system is segmented into naval, ground-based, and airborne. The naval segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increase in the number of terror attacks through sea is impelling the naval segment to enhance their combat system. This, in turn, will drive the naval segment of military fire control systems market during the forecast period.

Increase in the demand for automated fire the development of consolidated fire control systems is one of the major trends that will gain importance in the military fire control systems market during the next few years. Major companies are focusing on the improvement of the accuracy of combat weapons and trying to minimize the aiming time of the system. Moreover, major companies are increasingly focusing on developing weapons that are integrated with fire control systems. The usage of fire control systems will assist soldiers to improve the effectiveness of military operations by improving the shooting skills of soldiers. The U.S. Army had tested the automated Ballistically Optimized Sniper Scope (BOSS), which is a rifle-mounted fire control system for military sniper weapons and is expected to include these systems to the armed troops by 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand for automated fire control systems and ongoing military modernization programs worldwide are the major drivers of the military fire control systems market during the forecast period. The increase in the implementation of automated technology in the fire control system by companies will contribute to the growth in military fire control system market.

North America is estimated to witness a higher growth owing to a rise in demand for the procurement and development of advanced weapon systems to support military missions and operations across several locations in the region. Europe is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The U.K and Germany are the leading markets for the military fire control systems in Europe. Increase in the use of automation system in fire control systems is one of the major factors fueling the demand for military fire control systems in Europe. In Asia Pacific, China, India, and Indonesia are expected to be the leading market for military fire control system. Border disputes and geopolitical issues are some of the major factors fueling the demand for the military fire control systems market in China and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to grow at a strong rate during the forecast period. Increase in the terrorist activities and increasing military missions and operations are the major factor driving the demand of the military fire control systems market in the Middle East and Africa.

Recently, Lockheed Martin has introduced the Paragon Direct Attack Munition. This all-weather dual-mode precision-guided bomb kit is guided by the GPS or Inertial Navigation System (INS) and semi-active laser homing systems and can be fired against both stationary and mobile targets. In May 2018, the U.S. Navy started its first flight III destroyer. The development of this destroyer is on a first-of-its-kind new surface warfare destroyer armed with better-quality weapons. Moreover, it will consist of advanced sensors and new radar 35-times more sensitive than present systems. The Paragon Direct Attack Munition and flight III destroyer is integrated with fire control system. Consequently, this will boost the military fire control system market in the forecast period. Therefore, the military fire control system display market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in military fire control system display market are Elbit Systems (Israel), BAE Systems (U.K), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Safran (France), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Bharat Electronics Limited (India), Saab AB (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), and Ultra Electronics Group (U.K)

Scope of Report

