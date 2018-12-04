Glutamine (Gln) Market 2025 Evolving Industry Demand, Driving factors and Major Share

4th December, 2018- Glutamine (Gln) Market is a pivot element in keeping the cardiovascular functions in harmony to supply energy to endothelial cells in the blood vessels. Particularly, L-Glutamine is found in abundance as amino acid in the body. The effective circulation of L-glutamine enhances in maintaining the health and improves the individual’s immunity resulting into quality of life. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global glutamine market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. L-Glutamine is the most effective amino acid in the bloodstream and owing to their easy synthesis it is normally considered as a non-essential amino acid. It is found highly in skeletal muscle, lung, liver, and brain and stomach tissue. Skeletal muscle comprises the significant proportion of glutamine in the skull. It is also considered as the primary storage depo & exporter of glutamine to other tissues. The levels of intracellular glutamine can rise or drop owing to catabolic stress and under these circumstances a supplemental glutamine becomes essential to the body. During metabolic stress, glutamine is released into circulation and regulated towards the tissue in need.

According to biochemistry observations, L-Glutamine accounts for a significant percent of amino acid nitrogen in plasma. It contains two ammonias groups one from glutamate and the other from free ammonia present in the blood stream. From the commercial point of view, food manufacturers acknowledge the importance of glutamine and hence ensure that the food products are rich and balanced in all nutrients. Specifically, sports person and athletes need glutamine as an energy booster to improve their performance. Hence, owing to the rising need by sportspersons, the glutamine market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR. The key driving factors responsible for the growth of glutamine market includes functional role of glutamine over health. As glutamine plays significant role in cardiovascular functioning due to supply of energy to endothelial cells in the blood vessels. Additionally, regulation of nitric oxide synthesis by endothelial cells is performed by glutamine and the regulation is needed for eliminating the inflammation in the walls of blood vessels to maintain the blood vessel tone. Hence, the market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to nutritional benefits of glutamine. However, some people find hard to digest glutamine affecting their metabolism resulting in excess accumulation of glutamine in brain causing irritability and anxiety. This factor is likely to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

APAC regions are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period of global glutamine market owing to growth in demand for processed food in emerging countries such as India & China. Relative factors such as growing demand for natural food additives and growing population along with growth in purchasing power are also driving the demand. North America dominates the global glutamine market in the upcoming years due to established food industry in the region and also the government has laid stringent rules and regulations that augment the food additives industry. Europe is anticipated to be a major market for glutamine in upcoming years which is also adds to the growth of market in Europe. Other reasons such as several applications in the food, poultry & pharmaceuticals industry augment the global market for glutamine. The key players in the global glutamine market include Bachem, KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO. LTD., Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co. Ltd, Iris Biotech GmbH, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., AJINOMOTO CO. INC., Evonik, and Ningxia EPPEN Bioengineering Stock Co., Ltd.

