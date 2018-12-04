HYPERX LAUNCHED CLOUD REVOLVER GUNMETAL HEADSET IN INDIA

• Studio-Grade Sound Now Available in GunmetalCloud Revolver Gunmetal

Mumbai, India, November 14, 2018– HyperX®, the gaming division of Kingston® Technology Company, Inc., today, announced the addition of HyperX Cloud Revolver Gunmetal gaming headset to its Cloud Revolver family. Featuring the same award-winning sound, comfort and durability inherent in Cloud Revolver, the new Gunmetal edition offers the immersive audio profiles engineered in the Cloud Revolver family, creating a larger sound stage for FPS and open-environment gameplay, as well as concert hall-like audio experience when listening to music. The HyperX Cloud Revolver Gunmetal headset is now available withan MRP of INR 14,900/- and it is backed by a two-year warranty.

HyperX Cloud Revolver Gunmetal uses 50mm drivers that directs sound into the ear for precise audio positioning and a clean, crisp sound with enhanced bass. The headset is versatile with its detachable noise-cancelling microphone that is certified by TeamSpeakTM and Discord. The headset is designed to deliver ultimate comfort during long hours of gameplay with HyperX signature memory foam and premium leatherette on the ear cups and head band.

“The Cloud Revolver is known for its incredible studio-grade sound stage which gives an advantage during FPS gameplay. The drivers are tuned for players to identify footsteps and gunshots quickly and more accurately than the competition,” saidMr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX India. “The Cloud Revolver recently won PC Gamer’s “Headset of the Year” award, and we are thrilled to offer a new gunmetal model option featuring a premium matte finish and comfortable design to gamers all around the world.”

HyperX Cloud Revolver Gunmetal is compatible with PC, PS4™, PS4™ Pro, Xbox One™1, Xbox One S™1, Mac®, Mobile2, Nintendo Switch™, and other virtual reality systems with 3.5mm ports3.

Features

• Studio-gradesound stage

• Signature HyperX memory foam with premium leatherette

• Durable steel frame

• Detachable noise-cancellation microphone

• Directional 50mm drivers

• Multi-platform compatibility

Headphone

• Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

• Type: Circumaural, Closed back

• Frequency response: 12Hz–28,000 Hz

• Impedance: 30 Ω

• Sound pressure level: 104.5dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

• T.H.D.: < 2%

• Input power: Rated 30mW, Maximum 500mW

• Weight: 360g

• Weight w/ mic and cable: 376g

• Cable length and type: Headset (1m) + Audio Control Box (2m)

• Connection: Headset – 3.5mm plug (4 pole) + Audio Control Box – 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs

Microphone:

• Element: Electret condenser microphone

• Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

• Frequency response: 50Hz–18,000 Hz

• Sensitivity: -40dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

1 Adapter required for Xbox One controllers with no 3.5mm port (adapter sold separately).

2 Compatible with devices with CTIA standard connectors.

3 Compatible with Virtual Reality systems with 3.5mm port.

About HyperX

HyperX was born from Kingston Technology, the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 5 million headsets worldwide.

HyperX can be found on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HyperxIndia

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/hyperx

