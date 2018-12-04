HyperX Launches Alloy FPS RGB Gaming Keyboard with Kailh Silver Speed Switches in India

Mumbai, India, 20th November 2018: HyperX®, the gaming division of Kingston® Technology Company, Inc., today announced the launch of its HyperX Alloy FPS RGBTM mechanical gaming keyboard in India. The Alloy FPS RGB keyboard features Kailh Silver Speed mechanical key switches that offer shorter key travel time and less actuation force for faster gameplay. The full-size RGB keyboard features a solid steel alloy frame in a compact design that frees up table space for the mouse and mousepad. Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is priced at INR 12,900. It is available through the HyperX network of retail and e-tail outlets in India and it is backed by a two-year warranty.

HyperX is augmenting its line of Alloy FPS keyboards by now offering Kailh Silver Speed key switches on the Alloy FPS RGB. The Kailh Silver Speed key switches feature a light 40g actuation force and are rated for 70 million key presses. With exposed LED lights on the key switch housing and five brightness levels, the keyboard offers brighter and more radiant RGB lighting.

The keyboard also offers Game Mode to easily disable the Windows key to prevent gameplay interruptions, 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-Key rollover functionality. For added flexibility and performance, the Alloy FPS RGB features an easy access USB charging port located on the back of the keyboard and a detachable braided cord.

“HyperX is excited to reveal the new Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard with Kailh Silver Speed key switches,” said Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX India. “These switches are designed with a shorter actuation point for ultra-rapid responsiveness and faster gaming performance resulting in less fatigue, making it ideal for gamers looking for an advantage over their rivals.”

The Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved directly to the on-board memory for on-the-go lighting and macro settings. HyperX NGenuity software offers LED lighting and per key RGB customization1. In addition, NGenuity advanced tools include Game Mode and macro settings.

HyperX takes the tagline We’re All Gamers to heart. Whether you are an amateur or professional player, our goal is to meet or exceed customer expectations with every gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or mousepad we design.

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Specifications

Keyboard

• Key switch: Kailh

• Type: Mechanical

• Backlight: RGB (16,777,216 colors)

• Light effects: Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels.

• On board memory: 3 profiles

• Connection type: USB 2.0 (2 USB connectors)

• USB 2.0 Pass-through: Yes (mobile phone charging only)

• Polling rate: 1000Hz

• Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting

• Key Rollover: N-key mode

• Media control: Yes

• Game Mode: Yes

• OS compatibility: Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7

• Key switches: Kailh Silver Speed

• Linear, 40cN actuation force

Cable

• Type: Detachable, braided

• Length: 1.8m

• Dimensions:

o Width: 442.26mm

o Depth: 129.81mm

o Height: 35.59mm

• Weight (Keyboard and cable): 1100g

1 Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGenuity software

About HyperX

HyperX was born from Kingston Technology, the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 5 million headsets worldwide.

