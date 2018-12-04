Indian Institute of Forest Management offers fully residential two year PGDFM to graduates from any discipline provided he/she fulfils the eligibility criteria and qualifies through the selection process.

Post Graduate Diploma Financial Management is a course, which gives more insights into finance management. Finance is quite critical factor for any organization and that is reason every company needs an expert managerial expert for the same. The prime objective of this course is to develop financial management skills in order to teach numerous financial activities and give sound knowledge of portfolio as well as capital market theory.

Candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. If selected, such candidates will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if he/she submits a certificate latest by June 30, 2019 from the Principal/Registrar of his/her College/Institute (issued on or before June 30, 2019) stating that the candidate has completed all the requirements for obtaining the bachelor’s degree/ equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate.

Apply and appear for CAT 2018 / XAT 2019. IIFM will use CAT/XAT score for short-listing the candidates. IIMs/XLRI have no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of the programme.

This scholarship scheme has been envisaged to create and maintain a competitive spirit among students, to encourage them to progressively perform well in each term. Twenty students of the batch will be awarded a merit scholarship of Rs. 5000/- per month from the end of the First Term. After the first term results are declared, the Institute will prepare a merit list of eligible students based on recommendation of the PFM Committee.

Culture of Indian Institute of Forest Management –

The students, the faculty, the courses, the field visits and the lush green campus all play a part to form the dynamic culture of IIFM. IIFM gives independence to students to run various committees and cells. The culture of IIFM builds in the students, an ability to view the business world from all perspectives – be it economic or environmental, be it profit or people. It drives the students in pursuit of knowledge and inculcates leadership and teamwork in them.

For more information about IIFM Admission, IIFM Bhopal, IIFM Bhopal Admission 2018, IIFM Bhopal Placement, IIFM Bhopal, Indian institute of forest management, institute of forest management,

PGDFM, PGDSM, etc. please visit – http://iifm.ac.in/pgdfm/