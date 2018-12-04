Interesting Research Report on the Future of Pea Protein Market 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Pea Protein Market (by type (isolates, concentrates and textured), application (meat extenders and analogs, snacks & bakery products, nutritional supplements and beverages), form (dry and wet)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Pea Protein. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Pea Protein cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Pea Protein growth factors.

The forecast Pea Protein Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Pea Protein on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global pea protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pea protein is a food ingredients with a neutral taste. It is used in dairy alternatives such as cheese and yogurt. It is obtained from the yellow pea, pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid in it. Pea protein has a variety of application in the food and beverage industry. It is segmented into concentrates, isolates and textured pea depending on their protein content. It is used as meat extender, substitutes and analogs.

Adoption of a healthier lifestyle due to the increasing concern for health and wellness among the consumers across the world is pushing forward the demand for the global pea protein market are the key factor driving the demand for the global pea protein market. Expansion of the nutraceutical industry and the rising demand for gluten free products are also driving the global pea protein market. In addition, the rising consumption of meat substitutes, growing application of pea protein for sport’s nutrition segment are some of the major drivers for the global pea protein market. In addition, the increasing concern towards lactose intolerance levels is driving the demand for the global pea protein products.

On the basis of region, the Global Pea Protein market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounts for the major market share followed by Europe. North American Pea protein market is growing due to rising demand of French-grown yellow peas, which is also branded by Roquette under the name of Nutralys. Germany has the highest market share in the European region. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market in the sector due to its increasing health consciousness and increasing influence of western culture. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR compared to other regions, and China occupies the leading market position, with India and Japan being other important high potential markets.

Segment Covered

The report on global pea protein market covers segments such as, type, application and form. On the basis of type the global pea protein market is categorized into isolates, concentrates and textured. On the basis of application the global pea protein market is categorized into meat extenders and analogs, snacks & bakery products, nutritional supplements and beverages. On the basis of form the global pea protein market is categorized into dry and wet.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pea protein market such as, Roquette Frères (France),, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (Canada),, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Nutri-Pea Limited (Canada),, Sotexpro (France), Axiom Foods, Inc. (U.S.),, Farbest Brands (U.S.),, Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd. (China),, Yan Tai Shuang Ta Food Co., Ltd. (China) and The Scoular Company (U.S.)..

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global pea protein market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of pea protein market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the pea protein market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the pea protein market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.]

