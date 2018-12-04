Lari Manz: Offering Professional Makeup Artist Service in Hudson Valley NY

Lari Manz, senior hair stylist and makeup consultant, brings a wealth of talent with extensive hands-on expertise. Inspired by harmony, simplicity, and good taste, she works with your style to bring out your best features. With the role of principle stylist from New York and Boston, her work has been highlighted in the New York Times Brides, 100 Layer Cake and Ibride.com.

You have picked the beautiful dress, freshest blooms, and most delicious cake. Presently you need to look gorgeous for this big day. Let proficient Makeup Artist in Hudson Valley NY helps take the pre-wedding jitters out of your makeup.

Hourly touch ups are a part of your special day, and makeup for your wedding gathering and Moms if desired is part of the fun. Lari’s makeup techniques are up to date and include air brushing. We strive for a natural look, but if you choose something more dramatic, we can do anything. Lari is accessible on-site for special events and film & photo shoots in the Upper Hudson Valley and Berkshire regions of New York. Her vision is to bring your real beauty into focus with unique techniques and sustainable products.

Her experience with hair styling, makeup and fashion design combined with holistic wellness & herbal medicine, uniquely positions her to guide clients with their beauty and style needs. Lari works on-site for special events, weddings, photo, video and film shoots in The Berkshires and the upper Hudson Valley. She is available in Hudson, NY for private one to one sessions for professional cuts, color, color emergencies, hair styling, and makeup.

Lari went to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, where she studied Fashion Design. She owns an avant garde jewelry company which has been included in Madamoiselle, Cosmopolitan, Women’s Wear Daily, Ebony and Essence magazines. Lari is extremely professional and reliable. She utilizes Davines—innovators of sustainable products—for color, styling, and haircare, and Jane Iredale Pure Mineral Makeup to accomplish a natural dewy finish.

Lari apprenticed with noted American herbalist, Susun Weed, and has gathered extensive knowledge of herbal medicine through years of study and field work. Currently, she is an advocate for holistic Lyme disease treatments based on personal experience and years of research.