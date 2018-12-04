Le Creuset – The Iconic French cookware brand hosted a Culinary Affair with Chef Osama Jalali at Roseate House, Aerocity

New Delhi, 28th November 2018: Le Creuset, world’s leading cookware brand famous for its cast-iron products, hosted a live gastronomical session with renowned celebrity Chef Osama Jalali featuring his signature recipes prepared meticulously in Le Creuset cookware at Kheer, Roseate House, Aerocity.

The afternoon commenced with appetizing starters created by Chef Anuj Wadhawan, Executive Chef at Roseate House. The event then followed with a specially curated masterclass with Chef Osama Jalali wherein he showcased delectable signatures such as Chicken Qorma, Mughlai Paneer and Rampuri Gulathi Kheer cooked in vibrant and luxurious Le Creuset cookware. The live session took place at Kheer, Roseate House where guests were able to interact with the chefs throughout the session to recreate the magic at home.

Speaking at the event, Chef Osama Jalali said, “Collaborating with Le Creuset has been an experience in itself and to be able to share it with people who have similar interests is a great opportunity. Curating dishes in this vibrant extravaganza has been a delight that none can match. The French cookware legend never fails to amaze me with its product variety & utility.”

Established in 1925, Le Creuset, the iconic French cookware brand, is among the top three-cookware brands of the world. The brand that has glamourized and redefined the contemporary kitchen all over the world for almost 100 years is now changing the way India cooks with its 7 stores nationwide.

On the occasion Ankur Damani, Country Head – India and SAARC, Le Creuset said, “Cooking in Le Creuset cookware not just comes with health benefits, but also enhances the flavours and taste of the dishes cooked, and we are thrilled to have collaborated with Chef Osama Jalali, since he showcased this quality of our products beautifully and with such ease.”

Mr. Kush Kapoor, Area General Manager, Roseate Hotels & Resorts shared, “In keeping with our commitment of offering a bespoke dining experience to our guests, we are delighted to be using Le Creuset products for our cookware. We aim to leave guests spoilt for choice with a world-class experience in luxury dining yet designed to suit the modern Indian’s taste and aura.”

While Le Creuset produces world’s best cookware and accessories for a quintessential kitchen, it stands out in its design, vibrant and distinct colors as well as versatility, meant for preparing, cooking and serving, in Le Creuset style.