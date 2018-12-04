Luxurious Housing units at Affordable Rates by Godrej Group

People all around the country these days are looking for the perfect living solutions that suit their budget. But the skyrocketing prices of the properties in Delhi NCR are always a problem for the investor to buy their dream home in the national capital. Godrej Okhla Delhi project has crossed the price barrier and come up with the most innovative infrastructure that is available at affordable prices. Now, a middle-class person can dream to have their own home in the National Capital Region. The Nurture project reflects the modern day technology with the most unique designs and architecture that is eye-catching for the visitors and the occupants.

Godrej Properties Okhla is close to the nearby famous locations and it is easy to reach these locations because of the high-frequency transportation availability. Modern facilities like swimming pool, gymnasium, jogging tracks, three-tier security system, and dedicated parking spaces are available for the occupants. On the other hand, the project provides 24×7 electricity supply, continuous water supply, and 100% power backup which make a life of the occupants comfortable and enjoyable.

It is the right time to invest in this project as it offers all the modern facilities and amenities with close proximity to the well-connected road links, Expressways, hospitals, schools, malls and markets. The Godrej Properties Okhla Delhi is the latest project of the Godrej Group and it is in high demand because of its low rates and luxurious life. Our group has been delivering quality residential and commercial projects to the people for decades and our customer services are most appreciated by our customers because we believe in on time delivery of the project to the occupants along with the quality support by our professionals.

Media Contact

Web : www.godrejddelhiokhla.com

E-mail : GodrejOkhlaDelhi@gmail.com

Call@: +91-9599-384-876