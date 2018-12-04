Maltodextrin Market Professional Survey Report 2017, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Maltodextrin Market (by product type (maltodextrin and corn syrup solids and tapioca maltodextrin and tapioca syrup solids), end-user (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp industries and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Maltodextrin. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Maltodextrin cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Maltodextrin growth factors.

The forecast Maltodextrin Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Maltodextrin on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.”According to report the global maltodextrin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2017 and 2023 in terms of value.

A polysaccharide additive used in food is known as maltodextrin. Maltodextrin is mainly in white hygroscopic spray-dried powder from that is produced from starch. Maltodextrin is easily digestible, being absorbed as rapidly as glucose and might be either moderately sweet or almost flavorless. It used for manufacturing of soft drinks and candy. To increase the specific significance of the end product maltodextrin is used in beer brewing. It is also used in some snacks such as potato chips, jerky and also in frozen desserts.

High demand for packaged foods, bakery items, and infant foods that has lead to the need for higher production for maltodextrin solids and syrups. Additionally, maltodextrin is used in various food and beverages industry such as soft and instant drinks, candy, frozen desert and flavoring and essence among others. Moreover, maltodextrin is safe for diabetic patient’s which is not true sugar and it is used in sugar free products. An intense activity in research & development is likely to drive the growth of the market. On other hand, increasing used of thickening agent in the food & beverage industry such as gums is likely to restraint the growth of this market. However, patients suffering from gluten allergy will not be able to consume such products thus it is a restraining factor for this market. Furthermore, non-food uses of maltodextrin including pharmaceutical, cosmetics and paper-making is likely to bring opportunities due to the expansion of these end-use industries over the forecast period.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for maltodextrin in terms of value and volume, followed by Europe. The demand for maltodextrin is high due to presence of sports food and beverage market in this region. The demand Europe is mainly from Germany, France and U.K. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to growth in application industries in China and India.

Segment Covered

The report on global maltodextrin market covers segments such as, product type and end-user. On the basis of product type the global maltodextrin market is categorized into maltodextrin and corn syrup solids and tapioca maltodextrin and tapioca syrup solids. On the basis of end-user the global maltodextrin market is categorized into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp industries and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global maltodextrin market such as, Grain Processing Corporation, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc, Roquette Freres SA, Penford Corporation, Tereos Syral, The Archer Daniels Midland Company and Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global maltodextrin market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of maltodextrin market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the maltodextrin market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the maltodextrin market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

