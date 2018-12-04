Mayur Jug Collaborates for Third Season of Rasoi Queen Competition

Mayur, the prestigious manufacturer of Mayur Jugs and the no.1 seller of the commercial Jugs & thermoware products across India has for the first time, entered into a collaborative activity with COWE Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs & Maggie, to organise Rasoi Queen Season3, a vegetarian culinary competition at Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel management Catering and Tourism in New Delhi.

After the successful completion of season 1 and season 2 across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Rasoi Queen wrapped up its third season.

While attending the event Mr. Rohit Bhatia, MD Mayur Jug said, “It is our first collaborataion with COWE and has gone well. We are happy to have fulfilled their requirements and are looking forward for further collaborations”.

The contest saw huge number of enthusiastic participants. Semi finalists and top 8 were selected from DELHI &NCR. All participants were awarded with certificates and exciting gift hampers.

Widely used in Homes, Hotels, Canteens, Restaurants, Food Stalls, Hospitals Mayur products include Water Jugs, Mayur Jug, Camper, Insulated Water Jug & Icebox, Casseroles, Stainless Steel Casseroles, Flasks, Thermo Flask, Vacuum Stainless Steel Flask, Gift Sets, Thermo Ware Products, Tiffins among others, are made up of top quality.

About Mayur Jug

Started In 1968 by “Mayur were the first to introduce Thermoware jugs in India, giving it the name – Mayur, which today has become a generic name for all water jugs. The brand today has becom a quality benchmark for Jug manufacturers in India. For further details please visit www.mayurjugs.com