Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by Leading Manufacturers

Nasal polyps are soft, painless, non-cancerous growths on the lining of the nasal passages that are caused by chronic inflammation. Possible symptoms of nasal polyps are nasal obstruction, runny rose, nosebleeds, snoring, facial pain or headache, reduced sense of taste or smell, and a sense of pressure over the forehead and face. Nasal polyps arise in the middle meatus around the sinus openings and alter and block the flow of air through the nose. This leads to the blockage in the nasal passages or breathing problems and frequent infections. Nasal polyps actively promote inflammation, rather than simply resulting from chronic inflammation such as recurring infection, asthma, drug sensitivity, environmental allergies, or certain immune disorders. The cause of nasal polyps is still unknown. Around 10 million adults in the U.S. have nasal polyps, and an estimated 25% to 30% of the 20 to 32 million patients in the U.S. with chronic rhinosinusitis have symptomatic nasal polyps. The nasal polyps treatment market is a highly genericized and therefore small in terms of market size. However, the scenario is anticipated to change in the coming years as many new promising pipeline products are likely to enter the market. In 2017, Intersect ENT Inc. received approval for SINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant from the U.S. FDA. OptiNose’s new drug application (NDA) for its drug, OPN-375. OPN-375, an intranasal fluticasone for the treatment of nasal polyposis in adult patients, was accepted by the U.S. FDA. SINUVA is a new targeted approach of treating recurrent nasal polyp disease in patients who have had previous ethmoid sinus surgery.

The treatment for nasal polyps includes the use of topical and oral steroids, diuretic nasal washes, antibiotics, intrapolyp steroid injection, and surgery. Surgical options include polypectomy and functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS). In addition, novel treatments for polyps are introduced with some frequency. Effective long-term treatments remain difficult to pinpoint. Management of these polyps is a challenge for contemporary otolaryngologists. Increase in upper respiratory tract infections and rise in the incidence of nasal polyps across the world are projected to drive the global nasal polyps treatment market during the forecast period. Additionally, technological advancements in diagnostic procedures and high demand for antibiotics are anticipated to propel the global nasal polyps treatment market in the near future. However, high cost of diagnostic tests and side effects of corticosteroids are likely to restrain the global nasal polyps treatment market.

The global nasal polyps treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, distribution channel, and region. In terms of treatment, the global market can be categorized into pharmacological therapies, devices, and surgery. The pharmacological therapies segment can be further divided into analgesics, corticosteroids, antibiotics, sulphonamides, quinolones, and others. The surgery segment can be further classified into polypectomy and functional endoscopic sinus surgery. Pharmacological therapy can be administered in the topical, oral, and injectable forms. Based on distribution channel, the global nasal polyps market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, ambulatory care centers, and hospital pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global nasal polyps treatment market can be classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a significant share of the global market due to greater awareness of nasal polyps and higher prices of drugs in the region. Europe is expected to be a key region of the nasal polyps treatment market due to favorable reimbursement policies and increase in government initiatives to improve the health of the people. The nasal polyps treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to high prevalence of nasal polyps in countries such as China and India. Moreover, factors such as improvement in diagnosis rate, rapidly aging population, increase in the number of smokers, and high levels of pollution are projected to drive the market in the region.

Key players operating in the global nasal polyps treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Allakos Inc., LLC, Sanofi SA, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , OptiNose US Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc , Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Some of the companies having the pipeline drugs for nasal polyps include Sanofi SA, Pfizer, Inc., and others.

